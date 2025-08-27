403
Trump Pushes For George Soros To Face Organized Crime Law In U.S.
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. President Donald Trump said on August 27, 2025, that billionaire investor George Soros and his son should face prosecution under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed they supported violent protests and warned that authorities were“watching.” The RICO Act, enacted in 1970, was designed to dismantle organized crime groups.
Federal prosecutors have since applied it in cases involving mafia families, Wall Street executives, and state-level corruption. Trump's remarks focus attention on Soros, one of the world's most prominent political donors.
Through his Open Society Foundations, Soros has directed billions of dollars toward projects related to immigration, criminal justice reform, and voting rights.
These initiatives have earned him strong support among progressive groups and sharp criticism from opponents who argue that his concentrated wealth gives him disproportionate influence over national politics.
The president himself has been subject to RICO claims. In 2023, Georgia prosecutors charged Trump and allies under the statute for actions tied to the 2020 election.
Court records confirm that the case remains on hold after higher court rulings. The exchange illustrates how American politics increasingly mixes law, finance, and activism.
A statute originally aimed at mob bosses now appears in disputes between presidents, donors, and advocacy networks. Soros remains a significant figure in global finance and politics.
His hedge fund career made him one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, with international attention since the 1992 British pound crisis. His political giving ensures that he remains a visible and polarizing presence in public life.
