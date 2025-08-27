403
Wagner's Exit From Mali Exposes Costly Failures And Rising Risks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russian mercenaries withdrew from Mali in mid-2025 after three years of operations that left behind civilian massacres, heavy losses, and political division, according to official investigations by the United Nations and Malian authorities.
The group had entered Mali in late 2021 under a deal worth around 10 million dollars per month, promoted by Defense Minister Sadio Camara and backed by the military junta that seized power the previous year.
The plan promised a stronger response to Islamist insurgents after the withdrawal of French forces, but official reports and verified testimonies now show a record of failures. The most notorious event occurred in March 2022 at Moura, a village in central Mali.
A United Nations fact-finding mission reported that Malian soldiers and allied foreign fighters executed more than 500 civilians and raped at least 58 women and girls during a five-day operation.
Malian officials denied responsibility and called the victims terrorists, but survivors described mass executions and arbitrary detentions.
That event became a turning point, fueling anger in local communities and providing jihadist groups with powerful recruitment material. Civilian suffering deepened as military campaigns expanded.
Official data from the UN refugee agency recorded that between 40,000 and 50,000 people fled Kidal region in 2023 as Malian and Wagner forces advanced. Verified drone strikes on populated areas killed civilians, including children, as noted in official UN reports.
Images and videos circulated on social media of Wagner fighters abusing Tuareg civilians, further damaging the credibility of the Malian government and giving jihadists an opportunity to present themselves as protectors.
Wagner's failures deepen Mali's battlefield and political crises
The military partnership also broke down on the battlefield. In July 2024, Tuareg separatists reinforced by jihadist fighters ambushed a Malian and Wagner convoy near Tinzaouatène.
Malian intelligence failed to anticipate rebel strength, and a sandstorm grounded air support. Official records confirmed at least 47 Malian soldiers killed, while images verified by international observers showed dozens of dead foreign fighters.
The rebels captured Russian weapons and vehicles, spreading images online that humiliated the junta and its allies. By September 2024, jihadists staged an attack on Bamako's airport and air force base, killing more than 100 people.
Witnesses reported that Wagner units stationed nearby delayed intervention, exposing the transactional nature of their presence. Malian officers complained that the mercenaries ignored command structures, commandeered vehicles, and received priority evacuation when wounded.
Official arrests of more than 30 Malian officers in August 2025 revealed internal dissent over the Russians' dominance. The financial and political costs became severe.
Mali's government paid Wagner about 10 million dollars monthly, draining state funds during a period of sanctions and inflation. Unlike in the Central African Republic or Sudan, Wagner failed to secure mining concessions in Mali, leaving them dependent on Russian subsidies.
President Assimi Goïta resisted allowing the group access to gold mining revenue, which remained in the hands of international firms that contribute half of state tax income.
This choice created factions inside the junta, with Camara aligned with Moscow and Goïta seeking alternatives such as Turkish drones. By mid-2025, Wagner announced its withdrawal, but most personnel rejoined under the Kremlin's newly branded Africa Corps.
The United Nations and rights groups continue to call for investigations into war crimes and accountability for atrocities like Moura. For Mali, the partnership left a weakened army, drained finances, and a conflict still spreading across its territory.
For Russia, the Malian campaign demonstrated that mercenary force alone cannot guarantee influence without political solutions or economic gains.
