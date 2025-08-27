WWE Clash In Paris: Predictions And What To Expect From PPV In France

WWE is all set to bring its high-voltage spectacle to France with the upcoming Clash in Paris premium live event. Before the showdown in the French capital, there's only one more stop left-this week's Friday Night SmackDown in Lyon-after which the roster heads to the Paris La Defense Arena for the historic August 31st PPV.

This will be WWE's first-ever event in Paris, and excitement among fans across Europe is running high. As of now, five matches are confirmed, with the possibility of one more being added on the SmackDown go-home show. Out of these, two title bouts have been announced, ensuring the night has its fair share of championship action.

Here's a look at the confirmed card along with predictions for how the marquee matches could unfold:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Nikki Bella-Women's Intercontinental Championship

The newly-minted WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, puts her title on the line against Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The challenge was thrown down during the Birmingham show, where Lynch fended off an attempted attack by Bella, setting the stage for their encounter in Paris.

The rivalry has quickly caught fire, with fans anticipating a hard-hitting, emotional contest between two of women's wrestling's biggest names. While Nikki's presence gives the match a special attraction, Lynch may ultimately hold on to her championship.

Prediction: Becky Lynch retains.

Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed will lock horns in what could be a career-defining match for the latter. The two superstars already came face to face on Monday Night RAW in Birmingham (August 25), offering fans a preview of their brewing rivalry.

As always, the presence of The Vision looms large, with the threat of outside interference stacked firmly in Reed's favor. While most fans still see Reigns as the favorite, the odds suggest Reed may manage to snatch a victory with some“assistance.” Either way, this clash will be a massive moment in Reed's career.

Prediction: Bronson Reed (with interference from The Vision).

Sheamus vs Rusev-Donnybrook Match

A Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook has been set between Sheamus and Rusev (The Bulgarian Brute), a feud that traces back to Rusev's return following WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. While the build hasn't set the world on fire, fans expect a bruising, physical brawl - exactly what both men are known for.

Given their recent back-and-forth results, this looks like Rusev's night to finally score a statement win.

Prediction: Rusev.

Seth Rollins (c) vs CM Punk vs LA Knight vs Jey Uso-World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way

The match that could steal the show: Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a fatal four-way contest.

Chaos is virtually guaranteed, especially after Jey Uso blindsided both Punk and Knight during the closing moments of RAW in Birmingham. While Punk had been pushing for a temporary alliance to take down Rollins, this stipulation ensures it will be every man for himself.

The setup plays perfectly into Rollins' hands, as the reigning champion has historically thrived in volatile environments. Expect him to capitalize on the mayhem and walk away with the belt still around his waist.

Prediction: Seth Rollins retains.

John Cena vs Logan Paul

Perhaps the most debated match of the night - John Cena vs. Logan Paul. When Cena's return was announced, fans hoped he would square off against a rival such as Brock Lesnar or another legend with history against him. Instead, WWE paired him with the brash U.S. Champion, Logan Paul, which has left sections of the fanbase underwhelmed.

Still, Cena vs. Paul has narrative backing. Paul ambushed Cena during the closing moments of SmackDown in Dublin, sparking their feud. Some fans even speculate Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could appear during the encounter to make things more unpredictable. Cena, however, remains the likeliest victor.

Prediction: John Cena (possibly with a little help from Cody Rhodes).