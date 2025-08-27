Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-27 03:13:33
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Telesat : Today announced the appointment of Donald Tremblay as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 20. A highly experienced CFO, Tremblay brings over 35 years of financial expertise and leadership, including at publicly listed companies in high-growth, capital intensive industries. Telesat shares T are trading up $0.16 at $28.22.

