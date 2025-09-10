Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sam Whewall

  • Research Fellow, Centre for Global Youth, UCL Institute of Education, UCL
Dr Sam Whewall is a postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Institute of Education, UCL. He is a Youth Studies researcher with a background in sociology and geographies of education. Prior to joining UCL, he completed a PhD at the University of Bath on the geographies of youth transitions to higher education.

Based in the Centre for Global Youth, Sam leads the qualitative strand of a three-year ESRC-funded study examining how growing up in coastal towns shapes young people's mobilities, aspirations, imaginaries and life chances across the life course.

  • 2023–present Research Fellow, UCL
  • 2021 University of Bath, PhD Education

