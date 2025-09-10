Research Fellow, Centre for Global Youth, UCL Institute of Education, UCL

Dr Sam Whewall is a postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Institute of Education, UCL. He is a Youth Studies researcher with a background in sociology and geographies of education. Prior to joining UCL, he completed a PhD at the University of Bath on the geographies of youth transitions to higher education.

Based in the Centre for Global Youth, Sam leads the qualitative strand of a three-year ESRC-funded study examining how growing up in coastal towns shapes young people's mobilities, aspirations, imaginaries and life chances across the life course.

2023–present Research Fellow, UCL

2021 University of Bath, PhD Education

ExperienceEducation