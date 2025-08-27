Jordanian Armed Forces Evacuate 10Th Group Of Sick Children From Gaza For Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

King Hussein Bridge, August 27 (Petra) – The Jordanian Armed Forces on Wednesday evacuated the tenth group of sick children from Gaza for medical treatment in the Kingdom as part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative.The group included 19 patients and 62 accompanying family members, all of whom will be transferred to Jordanian hospitals for specialiaed care. Their arrival was coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).Launched under royal directives in March of this year, the humanitarian initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.To date, Jordan has received a total of 518 individuals from the Strip, including 153 patients and 365 family members, transported via both land and air in several batches.The effort reflects Jordan's continued commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to supporting the people of Gaza and providing critical humanitarian and medical assistance.