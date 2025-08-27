Several Individuals, Including MP Arbihat, Appear Before Amman Public Prosecutor

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 27 (Petra) – Several, including MP Wissam Arbihat, appeared before the Amman Public Prosecutor on Wednesday for allegedly receiving funds and transfers from unknown sources in violation of the law, according to a source who informed the Jordan News Agency (Petra).The Public Prosecutor heard the statements of seven defendants, some of whom stated that they had obtained a license from an association to collect donations.They were asked to provide a statement and supporting documents as soon as possible, including the amounts transferred to their accounts and how they were disposed of, as well as to attach all documents, data and receipts related to that financial activity and its compliance with the law.While the prosecution of the remaining individuals for the violations committed continues, the Public Prosecutor has decided to release all individuals at this stage pending investigation.A source informed Petra yesterday that the collectors of the funds had created and managed electronic wallets (Click) to receive the funds through multiple bank accounts.Establishing a platform to receive, invest and manage funds without a license from the relevant authorities constitutes a misdemeanor punishable under Article 22 of the Cybercrime Law.