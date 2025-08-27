South Holland, IL - Aug 27, 2025 - Since 1980, Advanage Diversified has been manufacturing and marketing our proprietary, properly trademarked, Advanage the Wonder Cleaner® (United States Trademark Reg. No. 2728995).

Recently, other cleaning product companies began advertising their products on Amazon and elsewhere as“the Wonder Cleaner.” Their claims are false, as the only true wonder cleaner is Advanage the Wonder Cleaner – a registered trademark of Advanage Diversified Products, Inc.

Advanage the Wonder Cleaner® is powerful enough to remove oil and grease stains yet gentle enough for delicate fabrics. That's because it's concentrated. Just add water and one concentrated quart makes twenty ready-to-use quarts.

Other illegitimate, unauthorized, knockoff“wonder cleaners” are not concentrated, do not have our proprietary emulsion agent, and are not formulated to be diluted to allow a customer to clean everything from windows to oil and grease stains.

The nation's finest, most powerful, multipurpose cleaner. No stain too difficult. Hundred of uses. One cleaner does it all. It's eco-friendly, affordable, concentrated. One concentrated quart makes 20 ready-to-use cleaners. Just add water.

About Advanage Diversified Products, Inc.

Since 1980 we have sold Advanage the Wonder Cleaner® to over 50 million customers. Our products are available for sale online and through our door-to-door sales teams. To sell our products door-to-door, we recruit jobless young men and women from our nation's inner cities. We give them a job and help transform their lives into successful, confident citizens.

For more information about our company and products, go to .