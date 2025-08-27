Author's Tranquility Press Revives A Timeless Memoir: Looking Into The Mind Of A Lost But Found Soul

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dwight D. McGarrah Sr.'s story of faith and redemption resonates more urgently than ever

Author's Tranquility Press is shining new light on a powerful memoir that refuses to lose its relevance: Looking Into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul by Dwight D. McGarrah Sr.

First published in 2019, this moving book chronicles Dwight's journey from the safety of a New England childhood, through the turbulence of military life and personal battles, to the redemptive discovery that God was the answer all along. What was once a personal reflection has become, in today's climate of uncertainty and searching, a message the world needs now more than ever.

Why It Still Matters

The questions Dwight wrestled with-Who am I? Where do I belong? How do I overcome my darker impulses? -are the same one's countless people face today. His story offers:

A testimony of faith in the face of chaos

A reminder that redemption never expires

A beacon of hope for anyone who feels lost

Availability

Looking Into the Mind of a Lost but Found Soul is available now on Amazon- rediscover a powerful book whose message only grows stronger with time and grab your copy today. A lost soul found his way home in 2019 - his story can help guide yours today.

About the Author

Dwight D. McGarrah Sr. , a Connecticut native and U.S. military veteran, tells his story with raw honesty and deep faith. His memoir remains a timeless call for reflection, redemption, and spiritual renewal.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Based in Marietta, Author's Tranquility Press continues to amplify authors whose works inspire, uplift, and endure. By bringing new attention to books like McGarrah's, the press ensures timeless stories never fade.