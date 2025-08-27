Rediscovering Identity In Divided Times: Paul Warren's“University Follies” Explores Life At A Jesuit University

MENAFN - GetNews)



"University Follies: Jewish Roots in a Jesuit University by Paul Warren"University Follies: Jewish Roots in a Jesuit University by Paul Warren is a thought-provoking memoir exploring his journey from a Jewish-theatre family in Greenwich Village to dean at a Catholic university. Blending humor, faith, and cultural insight, Warren reflects on identity, interfaith dialogue, and social justice. Set against rising antisemitism and division, his story offers a timely call for empathy, understanding, and common ground in education and society.

Belmont, VT - August 27, 2025 - Paul Warren's compelling memoir, University Follies: Jewish Roots in a Jesuit University , offers readers an insightful, personal exploration into identity, faith, and academia during turbulent times. Warren vividly recounts his transformative journey from Greenwich village childhood, familiarity with Catholic youth limited to uniformed parochial school peers passed on walks to his private school, suspicion of Catholicism, the result of New York's conservative Cardinal's support of the crusade of Senator Joseph McCarthy which brought pain to so many family friends and actress mother's colleagues, to a long education career that comfortably draws to an unlikely close as dean in a Catholic institution.

Enriched by the Jewish faith of his father, the warmth of his uncle, a famous Yiddish actor and theatre friends of his mother, it is the story of a son of an American Labor Party voting, Catholic, skeptical, Greenwich village theatre family whose career, on first blush, ends in so many ways so far from home. Warren's reflections offer a timely perspective that can help us understand and confront the rising tide of religious intolerance and identity-driven conflicts.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the University of San Francisco in the final decades of the 20th century, University Follies skillfully blends humor, intellectual curiosity, and deep introspection. Warren shares personal experiences of cultural contrast and mutual understanding, highlighting how his Jewish heritage is uniquely intertwined with Jesuit education. Through engaging storytelling, Warren presents themes of interfaith dialogue, religious identity, and cultural integration, themes that resonate strongly in our current geopolitical climate marked by escalating antisemitism and religious polarization.

In an era when antisemitic attacks from campuses to public institutions and dismissal of social justice as a benchmark of democracy tear apart America's social fabric, Paul Warren's memoir provides a timely model of interfaith curiosity, respect, and self-examination.

With societal tensions intensifying globally, Warren's memoir underscores the significance of empathy, cultural literacy, open-minded dialogue, and humor. His narrative not only offers an individual's exploration of faith and philosophy but also serves as a broader commentary on the importance of embracing differences within educational and societal contexts.

University Follies appeals to a broad audience, particularly individuals interested in memoirs, interfaith dialogue, cultural studies, and readers eager to understand how historical lessons can illuminate present-day conflicts. Warren's engaging prose and candid insights make the book both accessible and profoundly thought-provoking.

Paul Warren, a New York native, draws upon his rich experiences growing up in a liberal, academic, and theatre environment with Jewish and Episcopalian roots. His distinctive voice, shaped by philosophical inquiry and personal narrative, allows readers to connect with his explorations of identity and belief deeply. University Follies is a significant literary contribution, demonstrating his gift for storytelling and deep introspection. Warren frequently engages with audiences, fostering conversations around interfaith issues, historical reflections, and cultural identity.

“At its heart, my story is about finding common ground in unexpected places," says Paul Warren. "Given the current rise in identity-based divisions and religious tensions, I hope my experiences can inspire a renewed commitment to understanding, dialogue, and unity.

"Discover the compelling journey of identity and belief by exploring University Follies: Jewish Roots in a Jesuit University . The book is available online and in bookstores, including platforms like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, and many others.