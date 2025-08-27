Simplevite: The Privacy-First Evite Alternative That Makes Event Planning Effortless

Boston, MA - Aug 27, 2025 - In a world where online invitations have become increasingly cluttered, ad-driven, and demanding of guest data, SimpleVite emerges as a fresh, privacy-first Evite alternative designed for people who want simple, elegant, and guest-friendly event planning tools.

With SimpleVite, hosts can create beautiful event invitations, manage RSVPs, and engage guests with polls in just three simple steps, all without forcing guests to create accounts, wade through ads, or sacrifice their privacy.

“We built SimpleVite because online invitations shouldn't feel like filling out a form at the DMV,” says Mike Proctor, founder of SimpleVite.“Our goal was to make event planning genuinely effortless, while respecting everyone's time and privacy.”

Where SimpleVite Fits in the Competitive Landscape

Online invitations are a familiar space, shaped by established names like Evite, Paperless Post, and Punchbowl. These platforms are widely used, but their models often rely on ads, required logins, or layered user flows that can slow things down.

SimpleVite was built to offer an alternative: a privacy-focused, ad-free platform designed around simplicity and a guest-first experience.