Turning Parental Observations Into Autism Understanding

MENAFN - GetNews)



How Educator Guidance Bridges the Recognition Gap for Families

San Jose, California - Kristina Mausling first noticed her son's unusual interests when he was three years old . He was drawn to fans and exit signs, often asking her to draw fans over and over. He could watch their spinning motion for hours without losing focus.

At the same age, he began memorizing every car in their daycare parking lot. He could name makes and models with ease, surprising other parents when he identified their cars. His language skills were advanced, and he could pronounce complex dinosaur names without hesitation.

While his skills were strong, changes to daily routines could be difficult. A missed“Goodnight Boats” ritual once caused deep sadness, not because of the boats, but because the routine had been broken.

As he entered preschool, his teachers and the school director began to notice differences in how he interacted with other children. Their group perspective allowed them to identify patterns that were harder to see at home.

By the time he was six, almost seven, these observations led to a recommendation for an evaluation. The diagnosis confirmed Autism Spectrum Disorder, specifically High Functioning Autism. Looking back, Mausling now understands that the signs had been present for years.

“You notice things but don't know what they mean,” she said.

Many parents face similar experiences. Social events can become difficult, and playdates may happen less often. When others do not understand these challenges, it can feel isolating.

Mausling hopes her story will help families feel less alone.“Trust what you see in your child,” she advises.“Strong interests. Big reactions to change. These matter. You don't need all the answers to ask questions.”

Today, Krissy Burton (Kristina Mausling) writes children's books inspired by these experiences. Her stories highlight different ways children grow and learn. They aim to help both families and teachers understand neurodiversity.

ABOUT KRISTINA MAUSLING

Kristina Mausling writes children's books. Her work focuses on neurodiversity and understanding differences. She uses her parenting experience to create helpful stories.

PURPOSE OF THE PRESS RELEASE

The goal is to help people spot early signs of autism. It shares a real parent's story. It lists common behaviors to watch for. It notes how teachers can help by sharing what they see. It also aims to help caregivers feel less alone.

DISCLAIMER: This press release shares one parent's story, and it's for general information only. This is not medical advice, nor is it a diagnosis or a treatment plan. These details come from one family and may not fit your case. For care, speak with a licensed professional. Kristina Mausling and any partners are not responsible for actions taken from this content. Use this information at your own risk.