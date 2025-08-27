The XMD Project Xenograft: A Centralized Resource For Preclinical In Vivo Cancer Models

Plymouth Meeting, PA - August 27, 2025 - Cancer remains one of the greatest health burdens worldwide. Preclinical models are indispensable for developing therapies that can effectively translate from the laboratory to the clinic. The Xenograft Models Database (XMD) project ensures that scientists have access to the best tools and the most comprehensive datasets available. Cancer research is driving the development of therapies that extend survival and improve quality of life for patients worldwide.

The cornerstone of this progress is rigorous preclinical research, which relies on in vivo models that faithfully reproduce the complexity of human tumors. To meet this demand, the xenograft project has emerged as a central reference platform, designed to provide scientists and biotechnology innovators with access to a broad spectrum of xenograft and related oncology models.

The XMD project was launched in 2024 as a collaborative initiative, funded in part by a Cancer Research Institute data program grant. Its mission is to consolidate, standardize, and disseminate information about in vivo tumor models, ensuring that research groups and cancer centers have access to the most relevant resources. The database houses detailed information on a wide range of in vivo research preclinical systems, including xenograft models, syngeneic tumor models, patient-derived xenografts (PDX), cell line-derived xenografts (CDX), and immuno-oncology models.

XMD is unique in its dual structure: it integrates XMD-generated datasets with curated, aggregated data obtained from collaborators, oncology hospitals, and research centers worldwide. This hybrid model ensures both breadth and depth, offering an unparalleled reference point for investigators working across different cancer types and therapeutic modalities.

For cancer research laboratories, in vivo tumor models remain the most powerful tools to evaluate tumor growth, therapeutic efficacy, and resistance mechanisms prior to clinical translation. The XMD platform provides essential datasets that include:



Tumor growth kinetics data for a wide range of xenograft models.

Tumorigenicity profiles of cancer cell lines and their in vivo characteristics. Model availability and reference systems.

By consolidating these resources, xenograft enables scientists to select the optimal oncology models for their preclinical studies, reducing redundancy, accelerating development timelines, and enhancing reproducibility across laboratories. XMD initiative is working on future integration of detailed genetic and pharmacologic characterization data to create a powerful platform for translational research. This integrative approach addresses one of the most pressing challenges in oncology: the translation of complex tumor genomics into practical clinical decision-making.

By linking preclinical data with genomic signatures, the XMD platform empowers researchers to design smarter experiments and enables pharmaceutical developers to de-risk drug pipelines before entering costly clinical phases. XMD provides a centralized hub for in vivo oncology models that can serve the needs of academic scientists, industry researchers, and clinical investigators alike. The project's growth is supported by ongoing contributions from cancer research centers, biotechnology organizations, and hospitals that recognize the value of centralizing in vivo tumor model data.

