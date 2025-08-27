Fox River Tire & Auto Celebrates Over 60 Years Serving St. Charles With Leadership Update

St. Charles, IL - August 27, 2025 - Fox River Tire & Auto is proud to celebrate another milestone year of serving St. Charles, IL, and the surrounding Fox Valley community. For more than six decades, the locally and family-owned shop has provided dependable auto repair with a focus on quality, honesty, and friendly service. This anniversary serves as both a moment to thank loyal customers and a chance to recognize the dedicated team that has made the shop a trusted name for generations.







A Legacy of Community-Focused Auto Repair

Since opening in 1965, Fox River Tire & Auto has been committed to helping drivers keep their vehicles safe, reliable, and ready for the road. Built on transparency and long-standing customer relationships, the shop has become a fixture in St. Charles, with many families relying on its services for generations.

The shop's reputation is built on integrity and technical expertise, supported by ASE Master Technicians, dealer factory-trained technicians, and ongoing training that ensures the team stays current with evolving vehicle technology. Fox River Tire & Auto has also been consistently voted one of the Best of the Fox for Auto Repair, Oil Change, and Tire Store for over a decade, recognition that reflects the trust and confidence local drivers place in the team year after year.

Leadership Update: Shop Foreman Named

Fox River Tire & Auto is proud to announce that one of our team members has stepped into the role of Shop Foreman. This leadership position helps drive efficiency, supports our technician team, and enhances the overall customer experience.

The leadership update reflects the business's ongoing dedication to service efficiency and responsiveness, ensuring that customers continue to receive the high-quality care they've come to expect from a top-rated auto repair shop in St. Charles, IL.

Comprehensive Services for Today's Drivers

Fox River Tire & Auto offers a full range of repair and maintenance solutions designed to keep vehicles dependable for both individual drivers and local businesses. Core strengths include:



General Auto Repair and Diagnostics: Complete repair and troubleshooting for domestic and foreign vehicles.

Diesel Repair and Maintenance: Service for Duramax, Powerstroke, and light-duty diesel trucks.

Fleet Services: Reliable maintenance programs to keep local business vehicles on the road.

Preventative Maintenance: Oil services, fluid exchanges, and factory-scheduled care to extend vehicle life.

Brake, Suspension, and Alignment: Repairs and adjustments to ensure safe, smooth handling.

Engine and Transmission: Comprehensive repair or full replacement when needed. Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Services: Specialized care for modern hybrid and EV technology.

As a NAPA Auto Care Gold Center, every repair is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, giving drivers added confidence in their service. The shop is also CarFax-certified, RepairPal-certified, and a preferred vendor for CarMax warranty repairs, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted choice for auto repair in St. Charles, IL.

Service Centered Around You

Fox River Tire & Auto has always prioritized making vehicle care as convenient as possible. Customers benefit from Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVIs) with photos, shuttle service, vehicle pick-up and drop-off, after-hours lockbox access, and secure online or text-to-pay options.

This combination of technical expertise, customer-friendly amenities, and deep community roots sets Fox River Tire & Auto apart as a trusted neighbor and dependable auto repair shop in St. Charles, IL.

About Fox River Tire & Auto

Fox River Tire & Auto is a locally and family-owned auto repair shop serving St. Charles, IL, and the surrounding Fox Valley since 1965. Specializing in domestic, diesel, fleet, hybrid, and electric vehicle repair, the shop combines ASE-certified expertise with a commitment to honesty, transparency, and friendly service. Backed by advanced diagnostic equipment and a nationwide warranty, Fox River Tire & Auto continues its long-standing tradition of helping drivers and businesses keep their vehicles on the road throughout St. Charles, Wayne, Campton Hills, Batavia, Geneva, and the greater Fox Valley area.