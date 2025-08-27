Evertise PR Announces Exclusive Labor Day Offer: Flat 10% Off On All Press Release Packages

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 27, 2025 6:48 am - Evertise PR, a leading press release distribution platform, announces an exclusive Labor day offer. valid till 5th September, customers can enjoy a flat 10% discount on all press release packages to boost brand visibility this spring

August 27, 2025 – Houston, Texas – Evertise PR, a leading press release distribution and content marketing platform, is celebrating Labor Day with an exclusive offer designed to help businesses amplify their brand visibility without breaking the bank. From August 27 through September 5, 2025, customers can enjoy a flat 10% discount on all press release packages, making it the perfect time to share important announcements, product launches, and company milestones.

“Labor Day is about honoring hard work and we know businesses work hard every day to get their message out,” said Gulfam Shabbir, CEO of Evertise AI PR.“This limited-time offer is our way of helping brands maximize exposure, increase credibility, and achieve meaningful results without added financial strain.”

Why Choose Evertise PR?

Unlike traditional wire services, Evertise PR takes a targeted, data-driven approach to media distribution. Our goal is simple: make every press release impossible to ignore.

Here's how we do it:

Smart Targeting : Get your story in front of the right audience on top-tier media outlets that matter most to your industry.

Amplified Reach with Press Echo : Beyond publication, we promote your news via Google and Facebook ad campaigns, ensuring maximum visibility where your audience is active.

Traffic That Counts with Press Boost : Drive qualified visitors to your website and measure success with analytics-backed reports.

Proof of Performance : Every campaign comes with a detailed performance report, so you know exactly what impact your press release made.

With access to 500+ high-authority outlets including Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Business Insider, Barchart, Benzinga, The Globe & Mail, AP News, and more.

Evertise PR ensures your story lands where it matters most.

How to Claim Your Labor Day Discount

Simply send your press release to ...

and mention the Labor Day Offer in your email to receive 10% off instantly.

This offer is valid for new and returning customers through September 5, 2025. Don't miss the chance to boost your brand presence at an unbeatable value.

About Evertise PR

Evertise PR is a trusted leader in press release distribution and content marketing, helping businesses of all sizes share their stories with impact. By combining precision targeting, performance tracking, and value-driven solutions, Evertise is redefining how brands approach media outreach in the digital era.

For more information on packages and services, visit

.

Media Contact:

Stuart Brown

Email: ...

WhatsApp: +1 832-699-0285