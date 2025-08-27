RTA Launches 5 New Bus Routes, Upgrades Others From 29Th Of August

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 27th of August 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will inaugurate five new public bus routes on 29th of August, in response to the growing demand for this service and to meet the needs of public transport users in general, and bus riders in particular.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA is continuously committed to expanding and developing public bus services to support Dubai's public transport network, be in harmony with the Emirate's population growth, urban expansion, and the progress witnessed across all sectors.”

New Routes

Route 31: Dubai Outsource City - Dubai Silicon Oasis

This new public bus route will operate between Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Outsource City, providing a faster and more convenient transport link between the two areas. The service will run at 20-minute intervals during peak hours.

Routes 62A and 62B

These two new routes result from splitting the current Route 62. Route 62A will operate between Al Qusais Industrial Area and Al Qusais Metro Station. Meanwhile, Route 62B will run between Al Qusais Metro Station and Ras Al Khor - Samari Residences, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.

Route F26A: Onpassive Bus Station - Al Quoz Industrial Area 4

This new route will facilitate passenger movement within Al Quoz Industrial Area, with buses running every 30 minutes during peak hours.

Route X91: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Jebel Ali Bus Station

This service will operate as an express route, named X91, running between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Jebel Ali Bus Station. The route is similar to the existing Route 91 but will not stop at Business Bay Metro Station. Passengers travelling between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station should instead use the modified Route 91, which will run every 30 minutes.

Upgrade of Other Routes

On the same date, RTA will also enhance nine other bus routes by adjusting their paths to improve daily mobility and provide smoother, more comfortable journeys for passengers. The nine routes to be modified are as follows:



Route 7: Will be converted from a circular service into a two-directional route, operating between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station.

Route 91: The route will be shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Business Bay Metro Station (northbound).

Route F62: Will be converted from a circular service into a two-directional route, operating between Emirates Metro Station and Nad Al Hamar.

Route 77: Will be converted from a circular service into a two-directional route, operating between Baniyas Square Metro Station and Al Garhoud.

Route X25: The route will be shortened to operate between Al Karama Bus Station and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Route 50: The route will continue to operate between International City Bus Station and Business Bay Bus Station. However, starting from the announced date, it will no longer pass through Dubai Outsource City, with adjustments to be introduced in International City during the second phase.

Route 21A: The route will be shortened to operate between Al Quoz Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Route 21B: The route will be shortened to operate between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and Al Quoz Bus Station. Route J01: The route will be rerouted within Jumeirah Village Circle.

Adel Shakri concluded: “RTA always seeks to expand the public bus network and enhance its integration with other public transport modes, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. Enhancing the connectivity among these modes will make public transport the optimal choice for mobility across the emirate.”

