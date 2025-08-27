CIMC Group Announces 2025 Interim Results



Financial Highlights RMB million For the 6 months ended 30 June

Change 2025 2024 Revenue 76,090 79,115 (3.82%) Operating Profit 2,817 2,115 33.15% Profit Before Income Tax 2,798 2,216 26.27% Gross Proft 9,643 8,486 13.63% Gross Profit Margin 12.67% 10.73% 1.94% Net Profit 1,764 1,395 26.45% Net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company 1,278 866 47.63% Net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company after deducting non-recurring profit or loss 1,240 820 51.18% Net cash flows from operating activities

7,154

(1,447)

594.46% Results Highlights 01. Energy-related businesses significantly improved profitability, with combined net profit increasing by RMB724 million year-on-year (“YoY”): The offshore engineering segment and the finance and asset management segment (primarily drilling rig leasing) together improved by approximately RMB506 million, and the energy, chemical & liquid food equipment segment improved by RMB218 million. Specifically, the gross profit margin of the offshore engineering segment increased by 5.85 percentage points YoY to 10.84% in 1H 2025, with net profit reaching RMB281 million and a net profit margin of approximately 3.5%. The total order backlog amounted to approximately RMB70 billion, covering periods up to 2027/2028. 02. Logistics-related business portfolio mitigated cycles and achieved steady growth: Container manufacturing and sales remained within the prosperous zone, benefiting from the resilience of global trade and the increased penetration of domestic multimodal transport. Sales of new standard dry containers reached 1,125,900 TEUs and refrigerated container sales doubled to 92,000 TEUs. Container manufacturing, airport facilities, and logistics services achieved growth, while the road transportation vehicles business declined. The combined net profit increased by approximately RMB76 million. 03. Significant optimization of interest expenses: The interest-bearing debt balance at mid-year was RMB41.2 billion, a decrease of RMB5.1 billion compared to the same period last year. Benefiting from the active replacement of high-interest floating-rate US dollar bonds in 2024, net interest expenses for 1H 2025 decreased by approximately RMB310 million YoY. 04. Significant improvement in cash flow: Net cash flows from operating activities increased significantly by 594.46% YoY. As of June 2025, net cash flows from operating activities were RMB7.154 billion. HONG KONG, Aug 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. ( “CIMC Group” or the“Group”, stock code: SZ/02039) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June, 2025 (the“Reporting Period”). The management of CIMC Group stated:“In 1H 2025, facing impacts such as slowing global economic growth and tariffs, global goods trade demonstrated certain resilience. Benefiting from the diversified business portfolio structure of logistics equipment and services, the enhanced profitability of previously cultivated high-end energy manufacturing businesses, and the continuously optimized debt structure, while the Group, through its continuously consolidated global operation platform foundation during the Reporting Period, smoothed out fluctuations in single regions and achieved stable and quality development. In the first half, the Group achieved revenue of RMB76.1 billion, a decrease of 3.82% YoY; the gross profit margin increased by 1.94% YoY to 12.67%; and net profit attributable to shareholders was approximately RMB1.28 billion, an increase of 47.63%. During the Reporting Period, the Group maintained its global leading position in the production of standard dry containers, refrigerated containers, and special-purpose containers. Revenue from road transportation vehicles, energy/chemical/liquid food equipment, logistics services, and offshore engineering businesses also grew steadily, maintaining overall operational stability. The Group's domestic revenue accounted for approximately 51%, and overseas revenue accounted for approximately 49%, maintaining a sound market landscape.” Segments Results (RMB million) 1H2025 Business indicators Revenue As % of the total revenue Gross profit As % of the gross profit Gross profit margin Net profit Container manufacturing 21,735 28.57% 3,510 36.40% 16.15% 1,444 Road transportation vehicles 9,753 12.82% 1,464 15.19% 15.01% 408 Energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment 13,009 17.10% 1,967 20.40% 15.12% 460 Offshore Engineering 8,014 10.53% 869 9.01% 10.84% 281 Airport Facilities and Logistics Equipment, Fire Safety and Rescue Equipment 3,120 4.10% 642 6.65% 20.56% 80 Logistics services 13,579 17.85% 811 8.41% 5.97% 202 The above major segments 69,209 91.0% 9,263 96.06% 13.38% 2,875

Core Business Performance I. In the Logistics Field Container Manufacturing Business: During the Reporting Period, China's container supply chain prosperity index remained within the prosperous zone, highlighting the resilience of global goods trade. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global trade volume is estimated to expand by US$300 billion year-on-year in the first half of 2025, with US$230 billion contributed by growth in goods trade. Meanwhile, long-term factors such as Red Sea detours, congestion at Eurasian ports, and stricter regulations on shipping carbon emissions reduced container shipping efficiency, keeping container demand at conventional levels. During the Reporting Period, the Group's sales volume of dry containers decreased by 18.57% year-on-year to 1,125,900 TEUs (same period last year: 1,382,700 TEUs), mainly affected by the high base in the same period last year; sales of refrigerated containers benefited from strong South American fruit exports and cold chain demand, surging by 105.82% year-on-year to 92,000 TEUs (same period last year: 44,700 TEUs). During the Reporting Period, revenue reached RMB21.735 billion, net profit was RMB1.444 billion, and the gross profit margin increased by 3.95 percentage points YoY to 16.15%. Logistics Services Business: During the Reporting Period, the international trade environment was complex and volatile, and container shipping volume and freight rates fluctuated. However, the accelerated pace of Chinese companies going global drove growth in demand for comprehensive logistics, further highlighting the hub value of logistics service providers in the supply chain. Against this backdrop, the Group's logistics services business firmly adhered to the development strategy of“high quality, high efficiency, and new momentum,” achieving overall operational stability by optimizing customer structure, innovating business models, strengthening risk management, and improving operational efficiency. During the Reporting Period, the Group's logistics services business achieved revenue of RMB13.579 billion, a decrease of 3.62% YoY; net profit was RMB202 million, basically flat YoY. Meanwhile, the Group's ocean shipping division continued to enrich its route offerings and further expanded its global agency network. Despite market fluctuations, it exceeded target cargo volumes on designated routes and was once again listed in the 2025 Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders chart issued by the global logistics industry authoritative magazine Transport Topic. Road Transportation Vehicles Business: During the Reporting Period, CIMC Vehicles achieved revenue of RMB9.753 billion (same period last year: RMB10.700 billion), a decrease of 8.85% YoY; net profit was RMB408 million (same period last year: RMB574 million), a decrease of 28.89% YoY. Among these, the new energy heavy-duty truck market continued its explosive growth trend, and the semi-trailer industry in Global South markets showed a pattern of differentiated growth alongside transformation. In the domestic market, the“StarLink Project” and the“Rise-Up Project” achieved results, driving high-quality growth and development of the domestic business. During the Reporting Period, revenue, gross profit margin, and sales volume in China's semi-trailer market increased by 11%, 2.4 percentage points, and 10% YoY, respectively. Its market share in China's semi-trailer market rose to 23.07%, ranking first in China for the sixth consecutive year. In overseas markets, the semi-trailer business in the Global South continued its high-quality development trend, with the gross profit margin increasing by 4.6 percentage points YoY and sales volume increasing by 13.0% YOY, showing strong profitability growth. Efforts in the new energy sector continued, with sales volumes of EV-DTB dump trucks, mixer trucks, and refrigerated trucks increasing by 142.55%, 86.26%, and 69.8% YoY, respectively. The top-level architecture for the pure electric tractor and trailer product EV-RT 2.0 was completed. Airport Facilities & Logistics Equipment / Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Business: During the Reporting Period, primarily due to the release and settlement of high-quality orders from the previous period during the Reporting Period, the Company proactively optimized the delivery pace and successfully delivered projects such as boarding bridges for the new terminals at Xi'an Xianyang International Airport and Antalya Airport in Turkey ahead of schedule. Revenue for the Reporting Period was RMB3120 million (same period last year: RMB2403 million), an increase of 29.83% year-on-year; net profit was RMB80 million (same period last year: RMB 37 million), an increase of 119.57% YoY. During the Reporting Period, the intelligent unmanned docking system (the first batch in the world) was successfully put into operation at Lanzhou Airport, with all 86 boarding bridges at the airport achieving unmanned operation; the overseas Ziegler business saw significant improvements in bid-winning rates, on-time delivery rates, and cost management. CIMC TianDa provided automated delivery and sorting systems to customers in the e-commerce express delivery industry, while actively expanding into diversified niche areas such as pharmaceuticals and textiles. Leveraging the product advantage of cost reduction and efficiency improvement, new orders grew steadily. II. In the Energy Industries Field In the energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment business, this segment achieved revenue of RMB13.009 billion (same period last year: RMB12.121 billion), an increase of 7.32% YoY; net profit was RMB460 million (same period last year: RMB242 million), an increase of 90.26% YoY. Among these, CIMC Enric achieved revenue of RMB12.610 billion (same period last year: RMB11.480 billion), a YoY increase of 9.9%; net profit attributable to the Company was RMB560 million (same period last year: RMB490 million), a significant YoY increase of 15.6%; newly signed orders amounted to RMB10.740 billion, and the order backlog as of the end of June was RMB29.180 billion. Specifically, the clean energy segment's revenue grew steadily; demand for LNG refueling stations, LNG tankers, and related equipment continued to increase; the Linggang-CIMC project was successfully constructed and delivered; in the offshore clean energy sector, 9 vessels were delivered, 7 newbuilds were signed, and multiple orders for LNG and methanol power packages were secured; in the hydrogen business, bids were won for several green hydrogen ammonia projects domestically and internationally, and multiple orders were delivered to European customers during the Reporting Period; the chemical and environment segment saw a slowdown in demand for tank containers, while the medical equipment components business grew steadily and the after-market business progressed; the liquid food segment's net profit increased YoY; the new plant in Mexico was fully operational during the Reporting Period, and the first large-scale storage tank project was secured. In the offshore engineering business, in 1H 2025, crude oil prices experienced significant volatility due to uncertainties in U.S. trade policies and geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iran-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. However, as existing oil fields gradually deplete, the demand for new oil and gas resources is becoming increasingly urgent. The economic value of deep-sea oil and gas development continues to grow, and offshore deep-sea oil and gas production continues to increase. In particular, large-scale floating production equipment, centered around FPSO/FLNG, remains in high demand. During the Reporting Period, the Group's offshore engineering business recorded revenue of RMB8014 million (same period last year: RMB7784 million), a YoY increase of 2.95%; the gross profit margin increased by 5.85 percentage points YoY to 10.84%; net profit was RMB281 million (same period last year: net loss of RMB84 million), turning a loss into a profit YoY. Among these, the core operating entity, Yantai CIMC Raffles Marine Technology Group Co., Ltd., achieved a net profit of RMB525 million, and the net profit margin increased to 6.56%. As of the end of June, orders newly signed/won amounted to USD 106 million (same period last year: USD 1,790 million), primarily affected by delayed order finalizations. The cumulative order backlog was USD5,550 million. Among these, the proportion of oil and gas orders and non-oil and gas orders was approximately 7:3, effectively easing the periodic fluctuation of the oil and gas market. In the offshore engineering asset operation business, affected by factors such as the impact of U.S.“reciprocal tariffs” on global demand expectations, the greater-than-expected production increase by“OPEC+”, and the unwinding of geopolitical risk premiums, international oil companies shifted their strategic focus back to their core oil and gas business and became more prudent with their investment in low-carbon transformation. The global utilization rate of jack-up platforms declined significantly, and daily rates were under downward pressure. For mid-deepwater semi-submersible platforms, demand for projects in the North Sea and Barents Sea remained stable, while issues related to European energy security supported a steady rise in both utilization rates and daily rates. For ultra-deepwater semi-submersible platforms, certain deepwater development projects were delayed due to adjustments in investment priorities, resulting in a slight decline in the utilization rate compared to the beginning of the year. During the Reporting Period, the Group's mid-deepwater semi-submersible platform“Deepsea Yantai” secured a new lease agreement with a Norwegian oil company; the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling platform“Blue Whale No. 1” signed a new lease agreement with an international client. Future Development and Prospects The Group's Management stated: "CIMC will base itself on the new development stage, closely follow national policy guidance, deepen the implementation of the strategic theme of 'accelerating the construction of new growth drivers and focusing on promoting high-quality development', coordinate the reasonable growth of 'quantity' and the effective improvement of 'quality', and strive to 'become a high-quality and respected world-class enterprise'." I. In the Logistics Field In the container manufacturing business, according to the report issued by CLARKSONS in June 2025, global container trade volume is expected to see a growth of 2.5% in 2025. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies will continue to fuel concerns about global economic growth, which in turn will impact the demand for containers in the global container shipping market in the short term. However, owing to the demand for spare containers brought about by these uncertain events in the container transportation market and the stable replacement rate of old containers, the demand for new containers is still expected to be underpinned by stable fundamentals in 2025. In the road transportation vehicles business, as tariff policies and the results of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations finalize, coupled with the traditional peak season in the third quarter, the North American semi-trailer business is expected to see a weak recovery; the European semi-trailer business will maintain its resilience amid a“weak recovery” market environment. In 2H 2025, CIMC Vehicles will evolve its“intercontinental operation” into a“borderless enterprise” model, continue to strengthen its strategic presence in Southeast Asia and Africa, and establish regional business groups for the Global South market; domestically, it will continue to focus on new energy, accelerate its transformation to become a“full-value-chain” operator of StarLink semi-trailers, and further increase its market share. II. In the Energy Industries Field In the energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment business, shell expects that both demand for and supply of LNG will continue to grow after 2030, with the market share of LNG in total global natural gas demand rising from approximately 14% in 2024 to approximately 25% by 2050, particularly in the Asian market. The International Energy Agency (IEA)'s“Gas Market Report Q3-2025” predicts that global natural gas consumption will reach a record high in 2026, with natural gas demand in Asia in particular projected to grow by over 4% and LNG imports expected to increase by approximately 10%. CIMC Enric will continue to advance the replication and implementation of strategic clean alternative fuel projects, such as coke oven gas to hydrogen co-production LNG and biomass-based green methanol, to cultivate new performance growth points. In the offshore engineering business: The FPSO market shows a high certainty of demand in the short term, underpinned by a substantial reserve of long-term projects. Market demand is forecast to remain robust over the next five years, with major projects centered in South America and Africa and main builders in China and Singapore. In the second half of the year, the Group's offshore engineering business will firmly advance its strategic vision, concentrating on its established product lines to consolidate competitive advantages and amplify its successes. The three major business lines will continue to break new ground, with offshore oil and gas as the foundation, gradually expanding to new energy sources to form a business portfolio that dilutes the impacts of the industrial cycle. III. In the Finance and Asset Management Field In the offshore engineering asset operation and management business of CIMC, in 2H 2025, oil prices are expected to remain volatile and under pressure, influenced by ongoing tariff fluctuations, adjustments in“OPEC+” policies, and geopolitical uncertainties, as forecast by numerous institutions and investment banks. Global oil and gas investment is projected to reflect structural shifts as“increased deepwater investment, diminished shale and counter-cyclical in national oil companies”. Daily rates for mid-to-deepwater offshore drilling platforms are anticipated to remain stable. The Group will adhere to an operating strategy of“maintaining stable operations, promoting asset turnover and expanding market reach”, ensuring the safe and smooth operation of leased assets while proactively securing lease renewals, accelerating the disposal of jack-up and accommodation platform assets, and advancing the marketing of mid-to-deepwater and ultra-deepwater platforms to consolidate its leading position in the global offshore engineering market. About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. The CIMC Group is a world-leading equipment and solution provider in the logistics and energy industries, and its industry cluster mainly covers logistics and energy fields, strengthening its position as a global market leader. In the logistics field, the Group still adheres to taking container manufacturing business as its core business, based on which to develop road transportation vehicles business, airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment business and to a lesser extent, logistics services business and recycled load business providing products and services in professional field of logistics; in the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in energy/chemical/liquid food equipment business and offshore engineering business; meanwhile, the Group also continuously develops emerging industries and has finance and asset management business that serves the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group that shoulders the mission of global serving, CIMC owns a total of 4 listed companies and over 300 member enterprises in Asia, North America, Europe, Australia, and others, and extensive customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB177.664 billion, with gross profit margin remaining at 12.52% and net profit of RMB4.195 billion. The Group was ranked 154th in the Fortune 500 China 2025. For more information, please visit .