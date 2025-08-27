Saudi Falcon Breeders Auction 2025 Concludes with Sales Exceeding 13 Million Riyals

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, wrapped up after 21 days with total sales surpassing 13 million riyals.Waleed Al-Taweel, the official spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, reported that 1,103 falcons were sold during the event, with 67 breeding farms from 23 countries participating, including 19 local farms. The auction showed strong growth compared to last year, with sales values up 23%, the number of falcons sold increasing by 27%, participating countries growing by 21%, and breeding farms rising by 20% - demonstrating the event's continued expansion since its inception.Al-Taweel highlighted that the auction featured exceptional falcons, including this year's most expensive falcon - a "Gyr Pure Super White" that fetched 1.2 million riyals. He emphasized that the auction has established itself as a trusted platform bringing together top-tier breeders and falconers from Saudi Arabia and internationally, fostering knowledge exchange and creating new investment opportunities in this thriving sector.The auction launched on August 5th, featuring local and international breeding farms in a highly competitive environment. The event included dedicated sections for breeding farms, falcon equipment suppliers, a "Future Falconer" pavilion, and interactive demonstrations by falcon breeders showcasing care and breeding techniques. This comprehensive approach made the auction a premier destination for falconry enthusiasts and professionals worldwide.The Saudi Falcons Club's season continues with a packed 122-day schedule of auctions, exhibitions, races, and championships. Upcoming events include the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition (October 2-11), the Malwah Race (October 5-10), the Saudi Falcons Club Auction (October 1 - November 30), the Saudi Falcons Club Cup Championship (November 23-30), and the season finale - the King Abdulaziz Falcons Festival (December 25 - January 10, 2026). This diverse program aims to serve falconers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals both locally and internationally.

