Switzerland Can Dodge Deflation: SNB Executive
Speaking in an interview with newspaper L'Agefi, he also said policymakers will continue to impose a higher bar toward further cuts in borrowing costs because of the side effects of going negative.
"At this stage, we do not see any risks of deflationary developments, and our forecasts show a jump in inflation in the coming quarters," Martin said."Inflation dynamics in Switzerland are unlikely to be dramatically disrupted by the dollar's recent movements."
