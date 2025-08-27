Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Can Dodge Deflation: SNB Executive

2025-08-27 02:14:03
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is likely to stave off deflation despite the tariff uncertainties facing its economy, according to central bank vice- president Antoine Martin. This content was published on August 27, 2025 - 15:56 3 minutes Bloomberg

Speaking in an interview with newspaper L'Agefi, he also said policymakers will continue to impose a higher bar toward further cuts in borrowing costs because of the side effects of going negative.

“At this stage, we do not see any risks of deflationary developments, and our forecasts show a jump in inflation in the coming quarters,” Martin said.“Inflation dynamics in Switzerland are unlikely to be dramatically disrupted by the dollar's recent movements.”

More More Foreign Affairs Trump's tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland's economic independence

This content was published on Aug 12, 2025 Officials worry that Switzerland's historic strengths have become liabilities in an age of trade wars.

Read more: Trump's tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland's economic independenc

