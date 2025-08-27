Brazil-Arab Gallery #14

403
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) An aerial view of the Bent Pyramid (L) and the Red Pyramid (R), with their approximately 4,600-year history at the Dahshur, built by Pharaoh Snefru. The Bent Pyramid, which has a different appearance due to the angle changes made during the construction process. The Red Pyramid got its name from the reddish limestone used in its construction. ©Fareed Kotb/Anadolu/AFP
