Players Health Commits 1% Of Revenue To Fuel Youth Sports Access And Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – August 27, 2025 – 9:00 AM Eastern Time – Players Health , the leading provider of athlete safety and insurance solutions, is committing 1% of its revenue to directly fund programs, equipment, and support for underserved youth through the Players Health Foundation. This ongoing giveback will help break down the financial and systemic barriers that prevent kids from accessing the sports they love. Launched in 2022, the foundation provides financial and equipment assistance, educational programs, coaches' training, and special events to strengthen local communities. The added investment will allow the foundation to scale its impact while further eliminating the barriers that keep underprivileged athletes from participating in sports and improving safety standards nationwide. "Sports were always a central part of my life growing up, and I can't overstate the impact they had on my journey," said Tyrre Burks, Founder and CEO of Players Health."They taught me how to push through adversity and gave me a community that felt like family. Those are experiences every young person should have and I'm deeply committed to bringing those opportunities to as many kids as possible, regardless of their background. By committing 1 percent of our revenue to youth sports access and safety, we are building a future where every child has a safe place to play, grow, and thrive. We believe it is our responsibility to lead by example and ensure that impact scales as our business continues to grow." The Players Health Foundation operates as an extension of the company's core values – safety, equity, and empowerment. In the U.S., children from the lowest-income homes play sports at up to half the rate of those from the highest-income group, and Black and Hispanic children, especially those from homes in which English is a second language, have among the lowest sport participation rates, according to the Aspen Institute. Whether it's covering league fees, providing gear, or training coaches to address mental health, the foundation is designed to close that gap and create long-term, systemic change in youth sports. Players Health's 1% giveback commitment builds on the momentum of its $60 million Series C funding round , which brought total venture investment to over $100 million. Finalized in late 2024, the Series C is helping fuel the company's expansion across youth, collegiate, and professional sports, while accelerating the development of AI-powered tools to identify and address risks before harm occurs. By dedicating 1% of its revenue to community impact, Players Health is ensuring that its growth directly benefits the young athletes at the heart of its mission. To learn more, visit: ABOUT PLAYERS HEALTH Players Health is a sports technology company providing digital risk management services, reporting tools and insurance products to sports organizations to empower them to stay ahead of their ever-changing safety and compliance responsibilities. Working towards establishing the safest environment for athletes, Players Health views the health and safety of athletes as a priority in today's sports landscape. For more information, visit .
[email protected]
[email protected]
