Palestinian Presidency Urges International Community To Impose Sanctions On Israeli Occupation

2025-08-27 02:02:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian Presidency urged the international community on Wednesday to impose sanctions that would compel the Israeli occupation to reconsider its destructive policies in the region and the world, and to take immediate action to confront its defiance of international legitimacy and law, rather than limiting itself to a policy of condemnation and denunciation.
In remarks, the Official Spokesperson for the Palestinian Presidency, Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that the dangerous Israeli escalation in cities, villages, and refugee camps is condemned and rejected, most recently the storming of Nablus by military forces at dawn today, the encirclement of the Old City, the targeting of citizens, and forcing them to leave their homes.
He noted that this is being accompanied by the ongoing war of extermination and starvation in the Gaza Strip. He stressed the need for the occupation to bear responsibility for the escalation of its military attacks and settler terrorism against the Palestinian people, asserting that the continuation of this policy will lead to the destruction of everything and will lead the region to further tension and instability.
At dawn today, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) stormed Nablus and Tulkarm, accompanied by large crowds of soldiers, and carried out raids on homes and arrests of civilians, amid a prolonged silence regarding these practices, which are increasing throughout the occupied territories and coincide with the war of extermination targeting Gaza and its people.

