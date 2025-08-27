Heartlung.AI To Present Seven Pioneering AI-CVDTM And AI-CAC TM Studies At European Society Of Cardiology 2025 In Madrid

AI-CVDTM components includes AutoChamber, AutoBMD, and several other opportunistic measurements in a CAC scan.

AI-CACTM Diagram

HeartLung AI will showcase seven abstracts at ESC 2025 on AI-CVDTM, including novel AI-CACTM for earlier, more sensitive heart disease risk.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HeartLung Technologies is proud to announce that its research team will present seven abstracts at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place in Madrid from 29 August to 1 September 2025. These presentations highlight the depth and versatility of its AI-CVDTM platform for opportunistic cardiovascular and related disease prevention using routine chest CT scans.HeartLung AI-CVDTM and AI-CACTM PresentationsAt the congress, HeartLung will present studies demonstrating how AI can extract disease-predictive markers from existing CT data-without additional tests or radiation exposure:1.AI-CVD: artificial intelligence-enabled opportunistic screening of coronary artery calcium CT scans for predicting cardiovascular events and all-cause mortality (Abstract Presentation).2.AI-derived upper lobe lung analysis in cardiac CT predicts incident COPD: an AI-CVD study (e-Poster Presentation).3.AI-enabled opportunistic measurement of liver steatosis in coronary calcium scans predicts cardiovascular events and mortality: an AI-CVD study (Moderated Poster Presentation).4.AI-measured lung high attenuation percentage in cardiac CT associated with incident cardiovascular disease and mortality: an AI-CVD study (Moderated Poster Presentation).5.AI-enabled cardiac chambers volumetry interactions with type 2 diabetes for incident heart failure: an AI-CVD study (Moderated Poster Presentation).6.AI measurement of myosteatosis in cardiac CT predicts cardiovascular disease and atrial fibrillation: an AI-CVD study (e-Poster Presentation).7.AI-derived myosteatosis on cardiac CT is associated with incident COPD risk: an AI-CVD study (Poster Presentation).Transforming Preventive ImagingCombined, these studies spotlight how AI-CVDTM enables comprehensive extraction of biomarkers-cardiac volume, lung pathology, liver fat, coronary calcium, bone mineral density, and muscle quality-from a single CT scan. This capability empowers early identification of hidden cardiovascular risk, COPD, fatty liver, and more with minimal workflow impact.Leadership Commentary“AI-CVD is built on the idea that we already have the images-we just need to unlock the data using the power of AI” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder of HeartLung Technologies.“These ESC presentations confirm that routine chest CT scans are a treasure trove of preventive information. With AI-CVD, clinicians can turn a single scan into a powerful tool for predicting multiple diseases, all in under a minute.”About AI-CVDTM:HeartLung Technologies' AutoChamberTM and AutoBMDTM are integral components of AI-CVDTM, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to detect and prevent cardiovascular disease. AI-CVDTM leverages advanced algorithms to analyze CT scans, identifying hidden heart risks and enabling early intervention. This comprehensive approach underscores HeartLung's commitment to revolutionizing preventive healthcare through innovative AI technologies.About AI-CACTMAI-CACTM is a novel technology that automatically detects the coronary arteries on routine non-contrast chest CTs and generates a highly accurate calcium score. Leveraging deep learning and robust calibration methods, it goes beyond traditional CAC scoring by being highly sensitive to early or subtle calcification that might otherwise be missed. This consistency across scanners and imaging settings makes AI-CACTM a powerful and practical tool for earlier detection of heart disease risk-directly from standard CT scans, without requiring a dedicated cardiac protocol.About HeartLung Technologies:HeartLung leverages AI technology for the early detection and prevention of heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema/COPD, osteoporosis, myosteatosis, fatty liver disease, and other life-threatening conditions. HeartLung has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for AutoChamberTM, an AI tool that identifies enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans, which are typically undetectable by the human eye. The AutoChamberTM AI also works on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening as well as contrast-enhanced coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans. Additionally, HeartLung has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoBMDTM, the only DEXA-equivalent, CT-based opportunistic osteoporosis screening approved by the FDA, applicable to over 25 million CT scans annually and reimbursed by Medicare. HeartLung is also awaiting FDA approval for AI-CVDTM, a suite of AI modules including AI-CACTM (AI-enabled Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring), aimed at early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease using widely available CT scans.

