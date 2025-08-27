Iran Urged To Treat Afghan Migrants In Line With Islamic, Global Norms

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs Mullah Noorullah Noori has urged Iran to treat Afghan refugees in accordance with Islamic and international principles.

He issued the call at a meeting with Iranian Ambassador in Kabul Alireza Bigdeli here today (Wednesday), the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs (MoBTA) wrote on its X handle.

The two sides discussed economic relations, mutual trust, regional issues and ways to improve coordination based on good neighbourly ties between Kabul and Tehran.

Noori described the ties between the two countries as historic and stressed the need for continued cooperation based on mutual trust.

Referring to the migration of Afghans to various countries, including Iran, over the past four decades due to war and insecurity, he urged the Iranian ambassador to ensure Afghan migrants in Iran were treated in line with Islamic and international norms.

For his part, the Iranian envoy emphasised the importance of coordination between the two countries and pledged continued cooperation with Afghanistan.

He said Iran respected all its neighbours, particularly Afghanistan and was striving to expand political, economic and friendly ties.

kk/ma