Claiming Greatness Named The Official Soundtrack To Students Are Heroes: A Sickle Cell Warriors Story

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Music Brings Life proudly announces the release of the soundtrack for Students Are Heroes: A Sickle Cell Warriors Story, alongside two community screenings designed to spark dialogue and action around sickle cell disease. The non-profit organization is shining a light on Sickle Cell Awareness with two upcoming film screenings on the East Coast, one in Buffalo, NY, and the other in Atlanta, GA.Directed by Keenan“Special” Bristol, an activist and storyteller dedicated to amplifying marginalized voices, Students Are Heroes blends education, lived experience, and cinematic storytelling to drive real-world impact. The official soundtrack, Claiming Greatness, deepens that mission, blending powerful lyrics and vibrant production that celebrate resilience and amplify the voices of sickle cell warriors.“This story is a tribute to the countless individuals battling sickle cell disease, their families, and the heroes who donate blood,” said Bristol.“The soundtrack gives their voices a rhythm and a heartbeat-because music, like blood, gives life.”The emotionally powerful film follows Jordana Bristol, a high school athlete whose collapse during track practice leads to a life-altering diagnosis: a sickle cell crisis. Through Jordana's story, the film highlights the urgent need for genetically matched blood donors-especially from minority communities. With just 12.2% of U.S. blood donations coming from minority donors and only 3% of the eligible population donating blood annually, the project delivers anurgent call for compassion, awareness, and advocacy.Upcoming Screenings● Buffalo, NY – September 11, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 7:45 PM (Frank E. Merriweather Library)● Atlanta, GA – September 12, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (New Morning Baptist Church)Music Brings Life is partnering with Sickle Cell Warriors of Buffalo on this epic screening. Both screenings will include a special speaking engagement by Special, who will discuss the film, the soundtrack, and the critical importance of community blood donation.About Music Brings LifeFounded in 2009, Music Brings Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating Black, Latino, and Caribbean youth on the importance of blood donation. Through music, art, and education , the organization partners with blood collection agencies nationwide to mobilize donors and save lives.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional details contact Sarah Freiseis, ....

