“National Human Rights Institution And Arab Network Of National Human Rights Institutions Explore Strengthening Joint Cooperation”
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, August, 2025: The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) welcomed a delegation from the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions, headquartered in Doha, led by H.E. Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali, Secretary-General of the Network. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise between the two institutions. The delegation included senior Network officials, among them Mr. Saif Mohammed Al Yafei, Director of the Secretary-General's Office, and Mr. Mohammed Nasser Al Luwa Al Marri, Assistant Director of the Secretary-General's Office. Representing the NHRI were Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman and Dr. Zayed Al Shamsi, Members of the Board of Trustees; Mr. Amro Al Qahtani, Director of the Office of the Chairperson; Mr. Hamad Al Balushi, Director of Support Services Department; Mr. Abdulazeez Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Relations Section; Ms. Fajer Al Haidan, Head of Agreements and Reports Section; and Ms. Fatima Al Dhaheri, Executive at the Complaints and Proposals Section. On this occasion, H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairman of the NHRI, stated:
“This visit represents an important step towards strengthening cooperation and complementarity between national human rights institutions across the region. It supports the exchange of best practices and the alignment of joint efforts to protect rights and uphold human dignity. At the NHRI, we firmly believe that enhancing regional cooperation and coordination is a key pillar for achieving sustainable development and reinforcing the principles of justice and equality.” ...
