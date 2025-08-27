403
Smart Money, Safe Kids: Why Financial Literacy Must Go Hand In Hand With Cybersecurity In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) As children are now growing up in a world where money is mostly digital, cybersecurity has become a fundamental part of financial literacy. Unlike previous generations, their first experiences with money are not only piggy banks, but in-app purchases, gaming loot boxes, and prepaid cards connected to digital wallets. In Kaspersky's“Digital Schoolbag: A Parent's Guide for the School Year”, our experts share insights on how to teach kids to manage money responsibly and securely in the digital world.
Back-to-school season is not only about new books and uniforms, it's also a crucial time to build healthy habits that will stay with children for life and help to avoid many problems. And real problems are not rare: 31% of parents in the UAE participated in the“Growing Up Online” survey admitted that they lost money because of their children's online behavior, while 19% of respondents stated that their child's device was infected with a virus. If kids aren't aware of online risks, even strong financial literacy won't protect them from phishing disguised as giveaways, fake in-game deals, sneaky subscription renewals, or identity theft. By integrating financial education with digital protection, parents can prepare their kids not only to manage money smartly, but also to defend themselves against the cyberthreats that come with it. Here's what Kaspersky experts recommend parents teach their kids about managing their money responsibly and securely:
Set clear spending limits
School supplies
Food or lunch money
Sports or hobby-related purchases
Entertainment (apps, games, subscriptions)
Use secure payment methods
Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) for every app that might be used for online purchases
Using a password manager, which stores credentials securely and allows family access if something goes wrong
Teaching the basics of strong passwords: including at least 12 characters, avoiding names or birthdays and not reusing them across platforms.
Always ask before starting a free trial
Look for“auto-renew” settings and learn how to cancel them
Set calendar reminders for trial end dates
