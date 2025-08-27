Catherine Cooper Teams Up With Jack Canfield And Successbooks® As A Co-Author Of 'Living Truth'

Catherine Cooper

Catherine Cooper will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book "Living Truth", alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025, "Living Truth" brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.

About Catherine Cooper:

Catherine Cooper is a truth-seeker, global traveler and advocate for critical thinking as a path to clarity, compassion, and conscious decision-making.

Her journey began with a backpack and a multi-country plane ticket with stops in various countries and continents following the sun around the world. Traveling on a budget with her home upon her back had its challenges. What she found wasn't just a way out of adversities-it was a way through. Many experiences taught her that critical thinking doesn't start with certainty. It starts in chaos. It starts out of the comfort zone. In the willingness to ask better questions when nothing feels clear.

Catherine left behind a successful television career- taking a leap into the unknown -to backpack solo to many parts of the world. She yearned for experiences with people, not just film them. Her travels took her from the glaciers of New Zealand to the favelas of Brazil, from the Australian Outback to the red clay of Laos, from the DMZ in Vietnam, to the challenges of trekking in the Himalayas, from the silence of remote temples to the noise of her own internal reckoning. Along the way, she discovered that empathy without insight can mislead, and that good intentions must be guided by deeper understanding.

Her experiences, both behind the cameras and on the road, revealed a powerful truth: critical thinking isn't cold analysis. It's the intersection of intellect and instinct, emotion and evidence, awareness and action. It's how we separate signal from noise, story from stereotype, fear from fact.

Catherine has produced television programming and live events across all seven continents. Through her company Erawa (“aware” spelled backward), she now creates content and experiences that teach emotional intelligence, decision-making under pressure, and the realization that rationale is not the same in every culture and every country. She advocates for critical thinking, among other passions, including clean water and wildlife conservation around the world. Critical thinking brings about the strongest decisions on creating awareness and action in order to advocate for any passionate causes.

Catherine helps audiences understand that truth isn't a destination-it's a practice. It's not found in quick conclusions but in the courage to pause, to get curious, and to live in alignment with one's values, even when the path is uncertain. Because the most important thing a person ever learns isn't what to think-it's how.

"Living Truth" project.

