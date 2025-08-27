Scotwork NA Releases Interactive Quiz For Businesses To Assess Readiness For Tariff-Driven Negotiations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The global negotiation experts introduce a free tool to help businesses assess their vulnerability in tariff-driven negotiations

- Brian Buck, CEO Scotwork North AmericaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scotwork North America , the leading authority in negotiation training and consulting, today announced the launch of its Tariff Readiness Quiz at , a free two-minute assessment designed to help organizations evaluate how prepared they are to manage tariff-driven negotiations.As global trade landscapes shift and tariffs continue to reshape supply chains, sales and procurement leaders face mounting pressure to protect margins and stay competitive. The Tariff Readiness Quiz provides businesses with a quick and insightful way to measure their current level of preparedness and assess their readiness in their negotiation approach.“Tariffs are no longer just a policy discussion; they're a bottom-line issue for every company engaged in global trade,” said Scotwork North America CEO Brian Buck .“Our Tariff Readiness Quiz gives leaders an immediate overview of how ready their teams are as well as their potential vulnerabilities.”During this period of uncertainty and volatility, many organizations struggle to assess their readiness for tariff-driven negotiations. Whether companies are defending against tariff impacts or pushing through tariff-related changes, too many have adopted a“wait-and-see” approach. The result has often been costly: leaders caught off guard, conceding unnecessarily, or scrambling to react without a clear plan and ultimately agreeing to deals that will have lasting negative impacts.“Our goal was to create a simple, fast tool to help leaders assess the readiness of their own teams,” says Buck. The self-assessment asks seven targeted questions covering everything from team preparedness to negotiation strategies. Participants receive a readiness score of low, moderate, or high and a follow-up email from Scotwork with tailored suggestions to strengthen their position, no matter their current level of preparedness.Scotwork's research reveals that only 30% of negotiators have a fallback plan ready. That number drops even lower in time-sensitive, volatile situations, such as tariffs, mainly because many fail to recognize that the impacts of tariffs are negotiable. Instead of treating tariffs as variables to negotiate, sales and procurement professionals often default to 'defend or conquer' tactics, leaving value on the table, relationships strained, and deals in disarray.“We know that tariffs are dominating many negotiations, and people are nervous about how it will affect deals already on the table. Professionals need to know that tariffs are not a binary issue but one that is multi-faceted, that can actually unlock better outcomes for all parties involved,” concludes Buck,“It just comes down to how ready you are to handle these negotiations.”About Scotwork North AmericaScotwork is the world's leading negotiation consultancy, with offices in over 40 countries. For more than five decades, Scotwork has helped organizations, executives, and frontline negotiators improve outcomes, secure value, and gain confidence at the bargaining table.For companies seeking deeper support, Scotwork offers customized guidance to:.Develop tariff-focused negotiation skills within teams.Navigate complex, high-stakes tariff discussions.Stress test strategies against real-world tariff scenarios.Build resilience against ongoing trade uncertaintyScotwork's experts are seasoned business professionals-not academics-bringing decades of frontline negotiation experience to every engagement.AvailabilityThe Tariff Readiness Quiz is available now at

