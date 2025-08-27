Chhattisgarh: Teacher Held For Attempted Poisoning Of Students' Meal In Sukma

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Aug 27 (IANS) In a deeply disturbing and shocking incident that has shaken the educational community in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, an assistant teacher was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly mixing phenol-a toxic disinfectant-into food prepared for students at a government-run residential school.

The accused, Dhananjay Sahu, was posted at the 'Pakela Balak Porta Cabin' school hostel under Chhindgarh police station and is now in judicial custody following his arrest.

The incident occurred on the night of August 21, when students at the Porta Cabin hostel were to be served a vegetable curry made with string beans (locally known as barbati) and potatoes. As per protocol, the hostel staff tasted the food before serving and immediately detected a pungent, chemical-like odour. Suspecting contamination, the superintendent ordered the food to be discarded, thereby averting a potential tragedy.

The matter came to light on August 26, when student Dujal Patel filed a formal complaint at Chhindgarh police station.

District Collector Devesh Kumar Dhruv promptly ordered a probe, and the incident was confirmed through a detailed investigation. A case of attempted murder was registered under Crime No. 46/25, Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan took swift action, directing a high-quality scientific investigation and the immediate arrest of the accused.

A special team was formed under the guidance of Additional SP Rohit Shah and Abhishek Verma, and supervised by SDOP Parmeshwar Tilakwar. The team, working alongside forensic experts, inspected the crime scene, collected physical evidence, and recorded witness statements.

During interrogation, Sahu confessed to the crime, citing personal enmity with the in-charge superintendent of the hostel as his motive. On his indication, the phenol bottle used in the adulteration was recovered and seized.

Sahu, a resident of Patora village in Durg district, was arrested on August 27 and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident has cast a shadow over the Porta Cabin initiative-an innovative educational model launched in 2011 to provide schooling in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas using temporary structures like bamboo and plywood. These residential schools have played a crucial role in improving enrolment and retention among tribal children by offering a safe and stable learning environment.

Authorities have assured that strict measures will be taken to prevent such breaches in the future, reaffirming their commitment to student safety and educational integrity.