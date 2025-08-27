New Initiative Creates First-Ever National Safety Net For Infant Feeding Following A Maternal Loss

Graphic: If an infant loses a mother, the least we can is ensure they have mother's milk.

15 Human Milk Banks Partner with Award-Winning Maternal Health Advocate To Create National Donation Network for Infants Impacted by Maternal Deaths

- Kimberly Seals Allers, Founder, The Restoration Project NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking step to confront the U.S. maternal mortality crisis, Kimberly Seals Allers, award-winning maternal health advocate and founder of IRTH, in partnership with the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA), announces the launch of The Restoration Project (TRP)-a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to ensure that infants who lose their mothers to childbirth-related causes still receive the vital nourishment of human milk.Fifteen HMBANA nonprofit milk banks have agreed to become TRP partners with commitments to two powerful protocols:1.A rapid response mechanism that guarantees TRP partner milk banks will immediately provide at least 7 days of donor milk to infants after a reported maternal death.2.The first-ever nationwide milk donation network that enables qualified donors from anywhere in the U.S. to contribute surplus milk at a TRP-participating milk bank. Every ounce donated is tracked: it will either be processed and stored for future use, or-when an immediate need arises-an equivalent amount will be shipped directly to the impacted family (some restrictions may apply). This ounce-for-ounce commitment ensures a national safety net, relieving local communities from having to milk raise alone.“When an infant tragically loses their mother, the very least we can do is ensure they receive mother's milk-the most powerful nourishment for their growth and immune system,” said Kimberly Seals Allers, founder of The Restoration Project and the Irth app.“We're stepping into the gap--creating the first national infant feeding safety net for infants facing maternal loss.”The innovative initiative launches during the 14th annual Black Breastfeeding Week (August 25–31), amplifying the urgent need to address maternal mortality disparities. In the U.S., Black mothers are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth-related complications. These losses often leave newborns vulnerable-not only emotionally, but nutritionally.“No infant should face both the loss of their mother and the loss of the critical nutrition that human milk provides. The Restoration Project ensures that families navigating this devastating reality have access to the donor milk their babies need,” says Lindsay Groff, Executive Director of HMBANA.How It WorksTRP is currently supported by 15 HMBANA nonprofit milk banks, each committed to a rapid response protocol that activates when a maternal loss occurs in their region. These banks will immediately provide a week's supply of pasteurized donor milk to the affected infant's family.In addition, qualified donors across the U.S. can contribute surplus ounces to The Restoration Project by donating at a participating milk bank. Ounces designated for TRP are recorded and either shipped immediately to a family in need or processed and stored for future use, depending on availability and timing.“For the first time, someone in Chicago can donate milk that directly supports an impacted baby in New York,” said Seals Allers.“That's the power of this coordinated national system-and it lifts the burden from any single community.”All milk is pooled, pasteurized, and distributed according to strict safety protocols maintained by HMBANA. By combining compassionate response with rigorous safety, TRP ensures equitable access to the best possible nutrition at a time of crisis.“By leveraging the strength of HMBANA's nonprofit milk banks, we are creating a coordinated, compassionate response to maternal loss, because every baby deserves the best possible start,” Groff adds.Who The Restoration Project ServesTRP prioritizes access to donor milk for:- Infants whose mothers died due to complications of pregnancy or childbirth- Families in counties with high maternal mortality rates- Medically underserved communities facing maternal health disparities- Medicaid-eligible or low-income families- Preterm, low birthweight, or NICU-admitted infants affected by maternal lossHow You Can Help.Lactating individuals who meet donor eligibility criteria are invited to donate milk to The Restoration Project through a participating milk bank. To learn how to become an approved donor, visit:.Donate to help cover the cost of milk processing, overnight shipping, and cold chain storage to ensure safe delivery to grieving families. As an example, $1,050 supports a week's worth of milk for a newborn (approx. 30 oz/day) including cold storage and delivery. A donation of $50 provides approximately 10 ounces of donor milk or helps cover shipping costs.Milk Banks: Join the Mission. Milk banks that align with the mission of The Restoration Project and wish to join this coordinated care network can email: ... to learn how to become a TRP partner milk bank.About The Restoration ProjectThe Restoration Project is a national care initiative created by Kimberly Seals Allers, award-winning journalist , author, and internationally recognized maternal health advocate. Kimberly is Executive Director of Narrative Nation, a technology and media non-profit that builds narrative-centered digital products and platforms and the founder of IRTH-a community-powered app for rating prenatal, birth, and pediatric care experiences. Irth's anonymized nationwide data is used to work directly with hospitals, payers and providers to transform health systems. She is also co-founder of Black Breastfeeding Week, author of five books including The Big Letdown: How Medicine, Big Business and Feminism Undermine Breastfeeding (St. Martins Press), and host of The Birthright Podcast, which shares joyful Black birthing stories. Follow her work at @iamKSealsAllers.TRP is managed by an esteemed advisory board of academics, clinicians, media leaders, and advocates. To learn more, become a donor, or support the mission, visit:About HMBANAThe Human Milk Banking Association of North America is a nonprofit organization that sets rigorous quality and safety standards for nonprofit milk banks in the U.S. and Canada. HMBANA's mission is to improve infant health and survival by ensuring access to safe, pasteurized donor milk-especially for the most vulnerable babies.

Kimberly Allers

Irth App by Narrative Nation

+1 347-671-7779

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

