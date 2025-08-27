Top 3 Strategies for modernizing federal digital infrastructure quote by Steve-Morris CEO of NEWMEDIA

Joe Gebbia photo from CNET article

- Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Morris, founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA , has been prominently featured in a CNET article covering the White House's latest digital transformation initiative, which appoints Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia as U.S. Chief Design Officer of a newly formed National Design Studio. The agency's mission: redesign federal government websites to be more user-friendly, accessible, and engaging while balancing security, compliance, and performance.The article explores the federal government's renewed commitment to customer experience (CX) and digital modernization -- a challenge amplified by the complexity of existing legacy systems. Drawing from NEWMEDIA's extensive experience designing and modernizing large-scale websites and web applications including university, state and government portals, Morris emphasized the importance of a security-first approach that works hand-in-hand with customer-centric design:“The worst way for federal digital modernization to get stuck is to treat a more slick-looking CX as a separate matter from security requirements,” said Morris.“That doesn't work well. Or, at all.”Instead, Morris suggests, a more strategic approach to updating website themes can keep accessibility and compliance intact:“My big unlock for Gebbia's team is to combine those two hacks: no customer-experience change goes to final design without being a security test case, and theme-by-theme modernization. That's how you get the needle moving on federal digital infrastructure.”Key Themes from the Article:. Balancing Usability and SecurityAs federal agencies rethink the design language of .gov websites, Morris advocates for integrated CX and security workflows to ensure seamless user experience without compromising privacy, data protection, or regulatory compliance.. Incremental, Scalable ModernizationMorris warns against wholesale redesigns that“rip out” entire site architectures - a costly mistake that can destabilize critical services. Instead, he promotes a theme-by-theme modernization strategy that incrementally updates content and design while preserving accessibility, security frameworks, and continuity of service.. Designing for Accessibility and ComplianceAs digital accessibility laws tighten and user expectations grow, agencies must deliver interfaces that are both inclusive and future-proof. This aligns directly with NEWMEDIA's EEAT-focused design philosophy which ensures experience, expertise, authority, and trustworthiness are embedded in every digital interaction.NEWMEDIA's Role in the Digital Transformation LandscapeNEWMEDIA has delivered high-performance digital platforms for government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and enterprise organizations, including veterans' benefits portals and state and federal program websites. With a deep understanding of UX, CX, and AI-driven optimization, the company is uniquely positioned to support federal initiatives like the National Design Studio in delivering secure, scalable, and user-centric digital experiences.Read the full CNET article here:About NEWMEDIANEWMEDIA is a digital marketing and web development agency specializing in enterprise-scale UX/UI design, customer experience optimization, and AI-ready web architecture. With over 25 years of experience and a portfolio of government, healthcare, startup, SaaS, e-commerce, and Fortune 500 clients, NEWMEDIA builds award-winning digital products that enhance brand visibility, user engagement, and business growth.For more information, visit .One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

Media Relations

NEWMEDIA

+ +1 212-220-6200

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.