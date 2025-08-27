STG Global Finance B.V. Interim Report, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
| Company Announcement
No. 03/2025
Copenhagen, 27 August 2025
STG Global Finance B.V. –
Interim Report, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
On 27 August 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its interim report for 1 April – 30 June 2025.
The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: .
Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, ... .
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, ....
Attachment
-
STG NV - CA no 3 2025
