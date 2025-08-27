Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 27.8.2025
|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27.8.2025
|Vaisala Corporation: Share Repurchase 27.8.2025
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|27.8.2025
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|4 000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|46,6953
|EUR
|Total cost
|186 781,20
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 150 300 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 27.8.2025
|The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation
|No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
|and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Sami Huttunen
|Ilari Isomäki
More information:
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
Attachment
-
Vaisala 27.8 trades
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment