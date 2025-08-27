Solving MS Joins The Brain Inflammation Collaborative To Accelerate Research And Treatment Of Neuroinflammatory Diseases

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Tom Harrison, Co-founder Solving MSDELAFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Brain Inflammation Collaborative (BIC) is proud to announce a new partnership with Solving MS, a patient-led nonprofit dedicated to advancing curative and restorative therapies for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). By joining forces, the organizations will combine expertise, resources, and patient-powered insights to accelerate research, advocacy, and education around neuroinflammatory diseases.Solving MS brings an unique and urgently needed perspective to BIC; the lived experience of people with MS who are driving research forward themselves. Together, BIC and Solving MS will strengthen efforts to tackle brain inflammation across MS and more than 30 related conditions, including Long COVID, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Sjögren's, and others.“We're thrilled to partner with BIC and collaborate with like-minded scientists, clinicians, and advocates,” said Tom Harrison of Solving MS.“Together, we can accelerate the path to effective therapies-not just for MS, but for all infection-associated chronic conditions.”Key Goals of the Partnership- Expanding Research: Advance comparative studies across autoimmune diseases and infection-associated chronic conditions (IACCs), such as MS and Long COVID, to accelerate discovery of effective treatments.- Enhancing Innovation: Support AI-driven drug discovery and other innovative clinical studies aimed at treating brain inflammation and infection-associated chronic diseases.- Empowering Advocacy: Center patient voices in research design, emphasizing Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) on symptoms and treatment results.- Providing Education: Deliver accessible, evidence-based research and clinical trial information in plain language for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.“We cannot continue to study one diagnosis at a time, one drug at a time. Partnership with Solving MS allows us to pursue better diagnosis and treatment of brain inflammation, starting with more data. We are building a comprehensive, longitudinal digital health platform, driven by and for patients and researchers,” said Christy Jagdfeld, CEO of the Brain Inflammation Collaborative.The Patient Voice in ActionSolving MS became active in IACC advocacy after seeing how Long COVID compounded disability in its community.“The longitudinal research that BIC conducts is essential to understanding the long-term impacts of Long COVID. To advance this work, we must collaborate with Solving MS, which has forged strong connections with both patients and researchers. Their insights are vital to shaping research that reflects real-world experiences,” added Megan Fitzgerald, PhD, Principal Investigator at the Brain Inflammation Collaborative.About the Brain Inflammation Collaborative (BIC)The Brain Inflammation Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization comprising patients, clinicians, and researchers dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of inflammation-related conditions by advancing cross-condition, patient-centered, real-world research and community-driven solutions. BIC is committed to investigating the connection between chronic health conditions, mental health symptoms, and inflammation caused by infections, autoimmune diseases, allergies, and injuries. Our mission is to advance treatments for neuroinflammation through research, advocacy, and education. To achieve this, we develop scalable partnerships and collaborations, as well as strategies and tools, to support researchers, patients, and clinicians. Our collective, longitudinal approach to studying infection-associated chronic conditions is positioned to scale findings across diagnoses, populations, and symptoms quickly.About Solving MSFounded and led by people living with MS-Tom Harrison, Daniel Wright, Karen Menendez, and SammyJo Wilkinson-Solving MS is reimagining what patient-powered research can achieve. In 2021, the group launched the Solving MS Research Database, a publicly accessible resource that tracks regenerative, antiviral, and off-label therapies for remyelination, neuroprotection, and potential cures.The database prioritizes treatments by their proximity to FDA approval and highlights cross-condition therapeutic opportunities, particularly for infection-associated chronic conditions like ME/CFS, Long COVID, and Lyme disease.

