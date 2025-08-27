China Construction Industry Report 2025 Market To Reach $8.6 Trillion By 2034 At A CAGR Of 6%, Driven By Rapid Urbanization And Adoption Of BIM, Prefabrication, And Sustainable Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's construction market, worth USD 4.80 trillion in 2024, is set to grow at a 6% CAGR to USD 8.60 trillion by 2034. Key growth drivers include urbanization, infrastructure projects, and advanced technologies like BIM. Major players include CSCEC, CRTG, and SINOPEC, investing heavily in urban development and infrastructure.

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Market Size and Share Outlook - Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China construction market size reached approximately USD 4.80 Trillion in 2024 . The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 8.60 Trillion by 2034 .

Construction refers to the process of creating physical structures, buildings, infrastructure, or facilities by assembling or erecting various materials and components. It involves the planning, design, financing, coordination, and execution of projects to bring a concept or idea into tangible existence.

China's focus on infrastructure development, including transportation networks (roads, railways, ports), energy projects, and urban development initiatives, has been a significant factor propelling the China construction market growth. Ambitious projects like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have fuelled demand for construction services, leading to substantial investment in infrastructure.

From 2013 to 2021, China extended a minimum of $331 billion in financing to various nations, predominantly in the Global South. Notably, African countries accounted for a significant portion, receiving a total of $91 billion during this period.

The integration of advanced technologies like Building Information Modelling (BIM), prefabrication, and sustainable construction practices has enhanced efficiency and productivity in the construction sector. These advancements have supported the execution of complex projects and improved overall project outcomes.

Rapid urbanization has spurred the China construction market demand for residential and commercial real estate. China's expanding urban population has led to the construction of housing complexes, office towers, shopping malls, and other urban facilities, contributing significantly to the construction sector's growth.

Market Share by Construction Type

According to the China construction market analysis, new constructions are expected to surge during the forecast period driving the market. In 2023, over two-thirds of China's regions collectively made an investment exceeding $1.8 trillion.

In March 2023, China's construction activity reached a pinnacle, as indicated by an index soaring to its highest level since 2012. This remarkable upsurge highlights the industry's robust expansion and momentum, reflecting the magnitude of ongoing construction endeavours shaping the country's landscape.

Market Share by End Use

Owing to the rapid urbanisation, large investments are made for housing in cities to, which is expected to significantly influence the China construction market share in the coming years. The demand for housing, both in urban and rural areas, leads to the construction of apartment complexes, gated communities, and single-family homes.

Competitive Landscape

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the China construction market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.

China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd. (CSCEC)

China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd. (CSCEC) is one of the largest construction and real estate conglomerates globally. It operates in various segments of the construction industry, including housing construction, infrastructure development, and real estate. CSCEC engages in large-scale projects both domestically and internationally, contributing to iconic structures, high-rise buildings, transportation networks, and residential complexes.

China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd. (CRTG)

China Railway Tunnel Group Co., Ltd. (CRTG) is a leading construction and engineering company specializing in tunnelling and underground infrastructure. CRTG is instrumental in the construction of railway tunnels, subways, underground passages, and other complex underground structures. With advanced technologies and vast experience in tunnelling projects, CRTG has contributed significantly to the development of transportation infrastructure, both within China and internationally.

China Petrochemical Corp.

China Petrochemical Corp., commonly known as SINOPEC, is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. It operates across the entire oil and gas value chain, including exploration, production, refining, marketing, and petrochemicals. SINOPEC plays a crucial role in meeting China's energy demands, supplying a wide range of petroleum and chemical products. It's also involved in research and development, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and promote sustainability within the energy sector.

Other key players in the China construction market are China Communications Construction Company Limited, Power Construction Corporation of China, China Metallurgical Group Corporation, Shanghai Construction Engineering Group Co. Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation Limited, and China Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., among others.

