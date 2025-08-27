Fortun Delivers Record-Breaking Quarter: Revenue Jumps 220%, Profit Up 800%

Fortun Official Logo

Luminar Media Group / Fortun posts historic growth with soaring revenues, surging profits, and record earnings per share in its strongest quarter to date.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRGR)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR), together with its subsidiaries FortunCo LLC, Fortun Advance LLC, Fortun Funding LLC, and Fortun Online LLC (collectively“Fortun”), a leading revenue-based financing company serving underserved small businesses across the United States and Puerto Rico, today announced the filing of its Q2 report, confirming record-breaking growth in revenue, profitability, and earnings per share for the first half of 2025.Key Financial Highlights – First Half 2025Revenue: $3,556,693 in H1 2025, up 220% quarter-over-quarter in Q2.Operating Income: $1,741,738, representing a 748% quarter-over-quarter increase.Net Income (before taxes): $1,680,582, up 807% quarter-over-quarter.Basic EPS: $0.0161 per share for H1 2025, reflecting a 954% increase.Expense Efficiency: Operating expenses rose only 74%, well below the pace of revenue growth.“This extraordinary performance highlights the scalability of our platform and our ability to execute in a rapidly expanding market,” said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun.“Our mission is to provide fast, reliable capital to small businesses traditionally overlooked by banks. The fact that we achieved over 800% profit growth while limiting expense growth to just 74% demonstrates the strength of our model and the value we bring to both our clients and our shareholders. With our revenue base expanding and margins strengthening, we are well-positioned for continued success in the second half of 2025.”Growth DriversThe Company attributes its record results to strong demand for its revenue-based financing solutions, disciplined expense management, and ongoing market expansion efforts. These results underscore Fortun's ability to accelerate growth while maintaining cost discipline, translating directly into outsized gains for shareholders.Looking AheadAs credit conditions tighten for small businesses, Fortun expects demand for its alternative funding solutions to remain strong through the second half of 2025. The Company is also advancing plans to introduce new digital funding products, enhance underwriting capabilities with AI and machine learning, and pursue strategic partnerships to broaden its presence across the mainland U.S. and Puerto Rico. Management believes these initiatives will create new revenue opportunities and further strengthen Fortun's position as an innovator and leader in the revenue-based financing industry.About Luminar Media Group, Inc.Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC: LRGR) is an emerging fintech company focused on expanding financial access for underserved communities, with a strategic emphasis on Latino and minority-owned businesses. Through its Fortun subsidiaries, Luminar delivers innovative revenue-based financing solutions that help entrepreneurs grow and strengthen the small business economy.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements reflecting current expectations and strategies. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's SEC filings for additional information. Financial data in this release is preliminary, subject to independent review, and may be adjusted before final reporting.Investor ContactRobert RicoInvestor RelationsPhone: 305-283-9237Email: ...Follow us on X: @FortunCorp

Robert Rico

FortunCo, LLC

+1 305-283-9237

..

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.