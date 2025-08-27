Casabrews Introduces Flashheattm Technology In New 5418Pro Espresso Machine

The New Casabrews 5418Pro

Casabrews is launching another new model to the U.S. market this month; The 5418Pro.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AUGUST 26, 2025- Casabrews is launching another new model to the U.S. market this month; The 5418Pro .The 5418Pro has, first and foremost, gone through a heating technology revolution. In order to heat quicker and with ease, this new model replaces the traditional boiler with Casabrews' FlashheatTM technology for a 5-second heat-up and 3-second mode switch; making it faster to get a brew in and get on with the day.However, the features and benefits don't stop there. With the FlashheatTM technology, this new model is tops in Pro-steam performance. The combination of instant FlashheatTM heating with PID-precise temperature control ensures rapid steam generation, stable pressure output, and microfoam quality suitable for professional latte art.Like many of the other options from Casabrews, performance is still top-of-mind. The 5418Pro also utilizes a 20-Bar High-Pressure Extraction for its coffee brews. This system is powered by a 20-bar Italian-imported pump, ensuring even extraction and creating optimal crema for a smooth coffee experience. The pre-infusion function enables coffee grounds to absorb water evenly, achieving balanced extraction and a fuller, more refined taste. It has a compact footprint, making it ideal for small-space living, apartment dwelling, offices of all sizes, or anywhere where good coffee is desired. In addition, the filter funnel is made of aluminum alloy, the filter basket and heating block are stainless steel, and both the water tank and internal tubing are BPA-free for a non-toxic espresso experience.Casabrews products are available on Amazon for all affiliate/e-commerce needs.##Casabrews was created in 2020 by coffee enthusiasts with a goal to deliver ultimate service, ultimate product experience, and ultimate value, providing every customer with a surprisingly memorable and convenient coffee journey. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and environmental responsibility, Casabrews continues to push boundaries in the pursuit of crafting memorable coffee experiences, one cup at a time. For more information on Casabrews, please email ....

Emily Cappiello

The Gourmet Insider

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.