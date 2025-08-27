Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Lebanese Prime Minister

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Prime Minister of Lebanon Nawaf Salam. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, as well as the two countries' ambassadors.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed Lebanon's Prime Minister on his first visit to Egypt since assuming the premiership. The President lauded the positive steps taken by the Lebanese government in recent months to restore the regularity of state institutions and extend its authority over all Lebanese territory. President El-Sisi also emphasized Egypt's full support for the Lebanese state's efforts to restore stability and launch the process of economic recovery and reconstruction. The President stressed the vital need for the Lebanese state to continue exerting all necessary efforts to ensure that Lebanon's stability, internal security, and national unity are not compromised.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's unwavering position in support of Lebanon's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. The President noted Egypt's ongoing intensive contacts with various international and regional parties, with the aim of ensuring Lebanon's stability and the full Israeli withdrawal from the south of Lebanon. This is in addition to the importance of the international community's support for the Lebanese state institutions, mainly the army, to enable it to perform its assigned national duties.

The Lebanese prime minister expressed his deep appreciation for the President for the great support Egypt provides to Lebanon, which reflects the deep historical ties between the two countries and peoples. He reviewed his government's priorities for the next phase, mainly strengthening cooperation and integration ties with Arab countries, especially Egypt, noting the ongoing efforts to hold the 10th session of the Egyptian-Lebanese Higher Joint Committee, scheduled to be held in Cairo later this year.

The meeting also addressed developments pertinent to a number of regional issues and emphasized the alignment of the positions of Egypt and Lebanon on the developments in the Gaza Strip. There was agreement, during the meeting, on the importance of intensifying joint efforts to find political and peaceful solutions to the crises facing some countries in the region, while emphasizing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these countries. Both sides agreed to continue consultation and coordination between Egypt and Lebanon to serve common interests and enhance regional security and stability.

