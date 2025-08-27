Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Executed Two Anti-Semitic Attacks, Says Australia Iran Fumes


2025-08-27 10:14:41
Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Tehran of executing two antisemitic attacks in the key cities of Sydney and Melbourne. Australia's security agency had gathered credible intelligence that the Iranian government had directed at least two attacks, Albanese told a news conference.

