Iran Executed Two Anti-Semitic Attacks, Says Australia Iran Fumes

Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Tehran of executing two antisemitic attacks in the key cities of Sydney and Melbourne. Australia's security agency had gathered credible intelligence that the Iranian government had directed at least two attacks, Albanese told a news conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.