WWE Clash In Paris: Five Big Superstars Likely Missing Action

Despite the hype surrounding WWE Clash in Paris, several top stars are expected to be absent. From injured champions to strategic absences, the event might lack some anticipated star power, leaving fans wondering who will actually be there.

WWE's much-hyped Clash in Paris is just around the corner. The event takes place at the Paris La Défense Arena on August 31, but despite the anticipation, many fans feel the spectacle is missing that“special spark.” Even the return of John Cena hasn't boosted excitement as expected, largely because of his opponent - the United States Champion Logan Paul.

Instead of a blockbuster clash against a rival like Brock Lesnar, which many hoped for, Cena has been booked against The Maverick. The announcement left fans underwhelmed, and to add to the disappointment, several top stars are either sidelined or unlikely to appear at the event. With five matches already confirmed, it's unlikely WWE will add a major surprise in the short time left.

Here's a look at the five notable WWE names most likely to miss out on Clash in Paris:

5. Rhea Ripley (and IYO SKY)

Rhea Ripley fought Roxanne Perez on the August 25 episode of RAW. Rumors quickly began swirling that Ripley had suffered a knee injury, possibly sidelining her for Clash in Paris. Most insiders believe the alleged injury is likely kayfabe, but even so, expectations are that Ripley will rest and make her return on the next RAW episode instead of competing in Paris.

Also worth noting: IYO SKY made a brief appearance during that same RAW episode. However, just like Ripley, her chances of featuring at Clash in Paris remain very slim.

4. Randy Orton

Randy Orton last competed at SummerSlam 2025, where he teamed with country star Jelly Roll in a tag match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, a contest they ended up losing. While Orton did resurface on SmackDown in Dublin (August 22) to deliver one of his trademark RKOs to McIntyre during a Cody Rhodes promo, all signs point to him skipping Clash in Paris. That said, Orton is known for surprise cameos - so there remains a slim chance he turns up unannounced to drop another out-of-nowhere RKO.

3. Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles

Both Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles will be in action in Paris - just not at Clash in Paris. They're scheduled to face off on Monday Night RAW, which will also be broadcast live from the Paris La Défense Arena. Given this upcoming singles clash, it seems unlikely that WWE will involve either star on the PPV card. While they've been featured during WWE's European tour, the expectation is that Paris fans will see them in RAW rather than at the premium event.

2. Stephanie Vaquer

One of the earliest matches advertised for the Paris card was Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship. However, that plan fell apart after Naomi revealed her pregnancy and officially relinquished the title. With the championship now vacant and Naomi out of action, Vaquer is also left without an opponent, meaning she is almost certain to miss the upcoming premium live event.

1. Brock Lesnar

Perhaps the biggest disappointment for fans is the likely absence of Brock Lesnar. The Beast made a stunning comeback at SummerSlam 2025 (Night 2), blindsiding Cena after his match with Cody Rhodes. Since then, however, he's been absent from live shows.

He did get mentioned during the August 22 SmackDown in Dublin, when General Manager Nick Aldis confronted Cena, telling him he had“heard from Lesnar.” But before any follow-up, Logan Paul ambushed Cena, cutting the segment short.

With WWE's schedule looking ahead, insiders suggest Lesnar is being saved for a major return on September 20 at WWE's next premium event - Wrestlepalooza. That means Paris fans may need to accept that the Beast Incarnate won't be on the August 31 card.