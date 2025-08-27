Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple's Radio Stations To Debut Beyond Own App For The First Time: Report

2025-08-27 10:14:39
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is reportedly expanding the reach of its curated radio stations through a new distribution agreement with TuneIn, a digital audio platform. 

According to a Wall Street Journal report, this will the first time that Apple's radio station will be available outside the company's app. The partnership will make Apple Music's six human-curated radio stations available to TuneIn's network of 75 million monthly users starting Wednesday. 

