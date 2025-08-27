St Lucia's Citizen Security Has Major Cause For Concern Over“Missing”,“ Removed”, And“Alleged Resurfaced Evidence”

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CANADA / ST LUCIA – Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Philip J. Pierre continues to express deep concern over“cold cases” and, more recently, about disclosures from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) on the subject of the disappearance of evidence in the deaths of Chakadan Daniel and Kimberly De Leon.

Saint Lucia prioritises citizen security through significant investment in police infrastructure. The government has also collaborated with development partners to focus on peace, security, and justice; the enactment of the legislative framework , police training and recruits for 2025.

With the investment push, and in accordance with the rule of law, the prime minister has underscored the need for the police to use all their investigative powers to get to the bottom of investigations.

During the July 31 press conference, Commissioner Verne Guarde commented on the Kimberly De Leon investigation, stating that he was informed by the investigator:

“We had a very good breakthrough, and consequently, we needed to secure the exhibit. We had to follow up with the exhibit room and the special service unit armoury, and as we speak today, we are not in a position to have secured this exhibit ... we have tried to locate the exhibit, and are not in a position to locate this exhibit as we speak.”

Regarding the Chakadan Daniel investigation:

“ We have actually conducted a search to ascertain the position of the exhibit ... a noose. The search was carried out on [Monday], and subsequent to the search, I must be honest with the people of Saint Lucia, Commissioner Guarde continued:“ We are in a position where the exhibit itself has been removed from its sealed position and it is no longer available for assessment by the RSLPF. So the noose is missing.”

Recent developments in the local press cite an unnamed source , with the headline: “ Source claims Chakadan Daniel and Kimberly De Leon exhibits were never missing d espite Commissioner's statements.”

The narrative alleged:

“ The confusion stemmed from the temporary closure of a key police building in Vieux Fort, during which all exhibits were packed into a single room and stored in separate boxes. After an extensive search, the exhibits were later located, intact, and properly logged with the evidence custodian.

“ The source explained that the exhibits were always there. When the building was shut down, everything had to be stored away, but the items were never lost and have remained under police custody the entire time.

“ The source added that members of the investigative team were informed of the exhibits' location and were even invited to physically verify the items, yet no public clarification was issued to counter claims of missing evidence.

“ The source highlighted a critical concern: no forensic analysis has been conducted on these exhibits for over a decade, a lapse that raises questions about the overall progress and effectiveness of both investigations. ”

Seeking answers – chain of custody

There is also a genuine concern about the protection of such evidence and how it can be admissible in a court of law, based on – a chain of custody – (documentation, continuity, integrity and authenticity) that demonstrates the evidence has been handled properly.

The propensity of this“alleged resurfaced evidence” should not be viewed as comical, and the joke is trapped on Saint Lucians. Likewise, this cannot be viewed as an ordinary occurrence, as history is replete with the ostensible disappearance of evidence from the RSLPF.

If this narrative is conceivably true, there are opportunities through which many matters can be uncovered, and legal exemplification (explain, pursue, define or illustrate) applies.

Conceptualising such points into a pattern or serial application may well be at play. And from an investigator's background, the context and narrative of the source of the“alleged resurfaced evidence” points to a knowledge of law, police investigative methods and the judicial system.

The cumulative risk

“Missing”,“ removed”, and“alleged resurfaced evidence” led to allegations of tampering and manipulation. This undermines the judicial process and public trust, impacting public safety.

It is essential to note that these latest developments are very concerning, drawing on the political, judicial and cumulative risk that continues to undermine the credibility of the rule of law in Saint Lucia. The apparent contradiction(s) and the methodology further undermine the credibility of policymakers, effective prosecution, potential corruption and unchecked criminal activity.

Moreover, the independence and integrity of the RSLPF remains a major cause for concern, as efforts to uncover the truth about what happened in the case of“RSLPF “missing” ,“ removed”, and“alleged resurfaced evidence” in the deaths of Chakadan Daniel and Kimberly De Leon.

Addressing inadequacies in the handling of evidence and the investigation of serious crimes, as Saint Lucia faces continuous gang-related homicides, requires reform, accountability and transparency.

In the absence of these, Saint Lucia's reliance on the international sphere presents the motifs to draw the attention of human rights and law enforcement agencies. Their annual publications carry significant underpinnings.

The challenge ahead for an “institution where exhibits go missing,” has disastrous consequences.

This elevates the need for accountability and transparency, and to know exactly what happened; hitherto, this bolsters numerous interpretations that the RSLPF cannot help itself and should be disbanded.

Conversely, prime minister and minister for national security, Pierre, will have to draw on skilled investigators and credible reports, focus on solving this latest episode with rapidity, in a broken RSLPF.

Commissioner Guarde has a duty to solve the“missing”,“ removed”, and“alleged resurfaced evidence” following his short, one-month vacation, ending September 2025.

In retrospect, the Commissioner's comment linked to the incident is instructive:

“ I will not stand by and reside in an institution where exhibits go missing – so we will hear a little more about that at our next press conference, ” signalled Commissioner Guarde.

GlobalCaribbean

The post St Lucia's citizen security has major cause for concern over“missing”,“ removed”, and“alleged resurfaced evidence” appeared first on Caribbean News Global .