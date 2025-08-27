Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blackberry Limited

Blackberry Limited


2025-08-27 10:12:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:57 AM EST - BlackBerry Limited : Has appointed software executive Barry Mainz to its Board of Directors. Mainz is a technology veteran with 30 years of experience in executive leadership, global sales, marketing, product-led growth, and product development. BlackBerry Limited shares T are trading down $0.06 at $5.33.

MENAFN27082025000212011056ID1109983798

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search