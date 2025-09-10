Manudeo Singh
-
Newton International Fellow at the Department of Geography and Earth Science,
Aberystwyth University
I am a Royal Society - Newton International Fellow at the Department of Geography and Earth Science, Aberystwyth University, UK, working on the drylands of the world. Before joining Aber, I was at the University of Potsdam, Germany, working on a radar interferometry application on the Ganga Plains as a Humboldt Postdoc Fellow. I have a PhD from IIT Kanpur on wetland hydrogeomorphology. I focus on nature-human interactions, and my current research interests are surface water dynamics in a changing climate and remote sensing of the environment.Experience
-
–present
Newton International Fellow, Aberystwyth University
2021–2023
Humboldt Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Potsdam
2020–2021
Project Postdoctoral Fellow, IIT Kanpur
-
2019
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, PhD, Earth Sciences
2013
Pondicherry University, MSc, Disaster Management
