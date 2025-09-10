Manudeo Singh

Newton International Fellow at the Department of Geography and Earth Science, Aberystwyth University

I am a Royal Society - Newton International Fellow at the Department of Geography and Earth Science, Aberystwyth University, UK, working on the drylands of the world. Before joining Aber, I was at the University of Potsdam, Germany, working on a radar interferometry application on the Ganga Plains as a Humboldt Postdoc Fellow. I have a PhD from IIT Kanpur on wetland hydrogeomorphology. I focus on nature-human interactions, and my current research interests are surface water dynamics in a changing climate and remote sensing of the environment.



–present Newton International Fellow, Aberystwyth University

2021–2023 Humboldt Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Potsdam 2020–2021 Project Postdoctoral Fellow, IIT Kanpur



2019 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, PhD, Earth Sciences 2013 Pondicherry University, MSc, Disaster Management

