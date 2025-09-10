Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Manudeo Singh

Manudeo Singh


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Newton International Fellow at the Department of Geography and Earth Science, Aberystwyth University
Profile Articles Activity

I am a Royal Society - Newton International Fellow at the Department of Geography and Earth Science, Aberystwyth University, UK, working on the drylands of the world. Before joining Aber, I was at the University of Potsdam, Germany, working on a radar interferometry application on the Ganga Plains as a Humboldt Postdoc Fellow. I have a PhD from IIT Kanpur on wetland hydrogeomorphology. I focus on nature-human interactions, and my current research interests are surface water dynamics in a changing climate and remote sensing of the environment.

Experience
  • –present Newton International Fellow, Aberystwyth University
  • 2021–2023 Humboldt Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Potsdam
  • 2020–2021 Project Postdoctoral Fellow, IIT Kanpur
Education
  • 2019 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, PhD, Earth Sciences
  • 2013 Pondicherry University, MSc, Disaster Management

The Conversation

MENAFN27082025000199003603ID1109983769

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search