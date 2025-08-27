Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AFU Destroy More Than 27,000 Enemy Vehicles This Year - Syrskyi


2025-08-27 10:08:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported this on Facebook and posted a video of the combat operations of Ukrainian units.

“We are actively disrupting the logistics of the Russian army. Since the beginning of the year, more than 27,000 vehicles (27,212) have been destroyed,” Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to destroy the enemy 24/7.“Every occupier neutralized, every piece of equipment burned is another step towards a just peace for Ukraine,” the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.

Read also: Russian shelling kills two farm workers in Kherson region

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to August 27, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,078,750 soldiers, including 920 yesterday.

