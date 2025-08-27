Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Ambassador Concludes Diplomatic Mission In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

French Ambassador Concludes Diplomatic Mission In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


2025-08-27 10:08:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, on August 27, 2025, to mark the conclusion of her diplomatic tenure in the country, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan-France relations, as well as regional and international issues. Minister Bayramov highlighted that Ambassador Boillon served during a historic and significant period for Azerbaijan and extended his best wishes for her future endeavors.

Despite existing challenges in bilateral relations, the importance of keeping dialogue channels open was emphasized. Bayramov also briefed the ambassador on steps taken to advance the regional peace agenda, including the outcomes and details of the historic Washington meeting. The minister noted that Azerbaijan has consistently pursued a path of peace, a principle underscored by the Washington talks.

The significance of initialing the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the joint appeal regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures stemming from the previous conflict, was highlighted during the discussion.

Ambassador Boillon expressed her gratitude for the support and cooperation received throughout her tenure in Azerbaijan. The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest.

MENAFN27082025000187011040ID1109983748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search