Cloudkleyer Strengthens International Presence With New Office In Malta

August 26, 2025 7:43 am - On November 20, 2024, German IT infrastructure provider CloudKleyer Frankfurt GmbH officially announced the launch of its new subsidiary in Malta - CloudKleyer Malta Ltd.

On November 20, 2024, German IT infrastructure provider CloudKleyer Frankfurt GmbH officially announced the launch of its new subsidiary in Malta - CloudKleyer Malta Ltd. The office is located in a Tier 3-certified data center, ensuring maximum reliability, security, and scalability for clients. With a team of highly qualified German engineers and system administrators now based in Malta, the company is prepared to design, implement, and maintain advanced IT solutions for businesses of any size.

A Strategic Step in CloudKleyer's Growth

The decision to open a branch in Malta reflects CloudKleyer's long-term strategy of expanding into regulated markets that serve as hubs for technology-driven industries. The company, which has already built a strong reputation in iGaming, financial services, and e-commerce, can now deliver its expertise directly to Maltese businesses. Clients benefit from both local availability and the international standards that define CloudKleyer's service approach.

Why Malta?

Malta has established itself as one of Europe's leading destinations for companies seeking a combination of regulatory stability and business opportunities. Among the country's advantages are:

- A well-structured legal framework supporting digital industries

- The internationally recognized Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licensing system

- Tax efficiency and financial benefits for businesses operating on the island

- Access to EU markets with simplified business integration

- A proven environment that supports iGaming, fintech, and digital commerce

These factors make Malta an attractive choice for international IT providers like CloudKleyer.

Services Offered by CloudKleyer Malta Ltd

The new branch provides clients with end-to-end IT support, covering every stage of infrastructure setup and management. Services include:

Licensing consultancy and documentation support - helping iGaming operators and other businesses navigate the regulatory process

Company setup and operational support through a registered Maltese entity

Procurement and delivery of hardware, or relocation of existing equipment

Integration of corporate IT systems, tailored to specific business needs

24/7 server monitoring and proactive maintenance to minimize downtime

Advanced Infrastructure Solutions

In addition to business consulting and IT setup, CloudKleyer Malta Ltd offers a wide portfolio of infrastructure services, such as:

- Tier 3-certified data center hosting for secure and stable operations

- Rental of dedicated servers, VPS , and networking equipment

- Server migration and hardware relocation, both local and international

- High-speed connectivity to the internet and major global cloud platforms

- Private and hybrid corporate network deployment for secure collaboration

- Cybersecurity services to protect businesses from modern digital threats

- Proven Expertise and Reliability

CloudKleyer has more than 10 years of industry experience and has earned its reputation by focusing on:

- Responsiveness - fast reaction to client needs

- Reliability - maintaining high service uptime and stability

- Consistent quality across all international branches

- Industry expertise in highly demanding fields such as iGaming, finance, and e-commerce

Contact Information

Businesses interested in IT infrastructure solutions in Malta can reach CloudKleyer through multiple channels:

