Interior Min.: More Advanced Security Services For The Public


2025-08-27 10:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Adwani said Wednesday that the General Department of Information Systems at the ministry will soon upgrade quality of services provided to citizens and residents.
Al-Adwani's remark came after inspecting the Department, explaining that the new electronic and smart services aim to facilitate the process to the public through the government app 'Sahel' or the ministry's website.
He also provided an overview of the most significant current and future projects aimed at developing the technical infrastructure of the ministry and enhancing integration among various sectors. (end)
