AMCD Praises Senators Shaheen, Graham And Rep. Wilson On Lebanon

Rep. Joe Wilson, Senator Lindsay Graham and Senator Jeanne Shaheen address the press in Lebanon August 26, 2025 (Photo by anwar amro / AFP)

- John Hajjar, AMCD Co-Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy fully supports the bipartisan Congressional delegation who traveled to Lebanon this week and spoke out in support of the Lebanese people and government as they move to disarm the Iranian terrorist group, Hezbollah, which has had a stranglehold on the country for decades.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) emphasized the importance of strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Lebanese economy, and promised support from the United States Congress, both through legislation and appropriations. She also emphasized the importance of banking reform for the country.

Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said that the desire to disarm Hezbollah is coming from the Lebanese people and reflects the vision of where the people want their country to go. He said that Lebanese military has the support of the Lebanese people, and they have a high degree of confidence that the military represents the entire people, not just one sect. Hezbollah, on the other hand, has its own agenda – that of Iran – and does not represent the will of the Lebanese people. He urged the LAF to take quick action while Iran is at its weakest and that is needs to disarm the Palestinian militias remaining in the country as well.

Senator Graham also emphasized the tremendous value of Lebanon to the United States as being one of the very few states in the Middle East where religious diversity is protected. And it is due to that fact that the United States is considering offering Lebanon a defense agreement in order to protect that diversity. Senator Graham said:“Christianity is under siege in the Mideast. Christians are being slaughtered and run out all over the region, except here. So why don't we invest in defending religious diversity in the Mideast? I think it is in America's interest to defend religious diversity... I want those who want to destroy religious diversity to understand: Your days are numbered.”

“It is extremely heartening to hear these words from Senator Graham,” said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb.“This delegation signals a shift in the balance of power in Lebanon away from the forces of intolerance and strife toward the forces of pluralism and freedom. A defense agreement with the United States is something the Lebanese people have been hoping for more than five decades.”

“The Lebanese people should rejoice, but they must also be prepared to hold their government's feet to the fire,” said AMCD co-chair John Hajjar.“This is a critical time for the future of Lebanon, and the people have to hold the government and armed forces accountable for following through with the complete disarming of Hezbollah and the Palestinian militias. It's now or never.”

AMCD whole-heartedly endorses the plan to disarm the militias of Lebanon and restore full sovereignty to the people of Lebanon so that they may have a free, peaceful, and prosperous future.

Rebecca J Bynum

The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy

+1 615-775-6801

